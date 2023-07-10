Radisson Hotel Group signs second Radisson Blu hotel in Fiji on Naisoso Island

NADI, Fiji, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the signing of the new Radisson Blu Mirage Resort, Fiji Naisoso Island, expanding the Group’s presence in the dynamic Fijian market.

Renowned for its idyllic sun-soaked beaches, turquoise waters, and lush tropical landscapes, Fiji offers a perfect escape for travelers seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. The archipelago’s unique blend of pristine nature, rich cultural heritage, and diverse range of activities makes it a leading destination for leisure travel.

The new Radisson Blu Mirage Resort, Fiji Naisoso Island, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2026, is poised to become a premier resort for travelers seeking a tranquil tropical getaway. Set against the stunning backdrop of Naisoso Island, the 250-key resort will offer guests direct beachfront access from apartments that overlook the South Pacific Ocean.

Guests can choose from a range of thoughtfully designed accommodations, including contemporary guestrooms boasting a neutral coastal palette, as well as spacious apartments ranging from 64m2 to 106m2 including one-bedroom to three-bedroom units and expansive villas equipped with modern kitchen amenities. Radisson Blu Mirage Resort, Fiji Naisoso Island offers an array of leisure facilities, including three beachfront swimming pools, a gym, and a kids’ club. The resort will also offer an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a swim-up pool bar, and event spaces for up to 150 guests.

Lachlan Hoswell, Managing Director Australasia, Radisson Hotel Group said, “We are thrilled to announce the signing of the Radisson Blu Mirage Resort, Fiji Naisoso Island, which marks the latest expansion of our portfolio in Australasia. According to Tourism Fiji, tourism in Fiji is expected to grow by 10% from 2019 to reach 1 million international visitors by 2024, which is huge testament to the market’s growth potential. Located on the newly developed Naisoso Island, Radisson Blu Mirage Resort, Fiji Naisoso Island will offer a stunning beachfront location and excellent amenities which will mark the expansion of our upper-upscale brand to this enchanting destination.”

Bob Lowres, Managing Director of Relcorp (Fiji) Pte Limited, the developers of Naisoso Island said, “We are truly delighted to have Radisson Hotel Group partnering with us to launch Radisson Blu Mirage Resort, Fiji Naisoso Island. When we first acquired Naisoso Island, we set out with the vision to create Fiji’s finest resort and luxury residential island address. We are excited to realize this vision with our resort coming under the upper-upscale Radisson Blu brand which has been hugely successful in Fiji and widely recognized for its excellent service and amenities. Our Mirage development offers freehold units that presents a unique investment opportunity for owners which will provide ongoing returns as well as a lifetime of memorable holidays at Radisson Blu Mirage Resort, Fiji Naisoso Island. Construction is already well underway, and we expect all apartments to sell out quickly.”

Conveniently located just five minutes from Nadi International Airport, Naisoso Island is seamlessly connected to the mainland via a private gated bridge, ensuring privacy and seclusion for guests. The island’s prime location also offers easy access to various attractions, with Nadi township only 15 minutes away, Namaka township just nine minutes away, and the popular Port Denarau is 15-minutes through a water taxi ride.

Radisson Blu Mirage Resort, Fiji Naisoso Island is part of the Mirage development master plan which also includes Mirage Luxury Apartments and The Marina, a mixed-use integrated development that encompasses a diverse range of dining venues, bars, and cafés.

