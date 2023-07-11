VNTRAVEL Group and Yanolja Group Signed a Landmark Extended Cooperation Agreement, witnessed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment and Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.

HANOI, Vietnam, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VNTRAVEL, the leading travel tech company in Vietnam that operates DinoGo.com and Mytour.vn, is proud to announce that it has extended and expanded its partnership with Yanolja Group, a renowned Korean unicorn, in the presence of the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI). This significant partnership sets the exciting stage for a new era of groundbreaking innovation and collaboration in the travel and technology sectors in Vietnam.

The Signing Ceremony, held at JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi under the Vietnam Korean Business Forum 2023, signifies the unwavering commitment of both companies to collectively revolutionize the travel landscape through state-of-the-art digital solutions in both B2C and B2B verticals. The event was graced by esteemed high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, who keenly observed and actively participated in this momentous milestone, thus marking it as a historic occasion.

Under this extended and expanded partnership, VNTRAVEL and Yanolja will focus on driving technological advancements and delivering unparalleled experiences to travelers in both Vietnam and Korea. The key objectives of the partnership include

Advancing Travel Technology: By leveraging their collective expertise, VNTRAVEL and Yanolja will work together to develop and deploy innovative travel technology solutions. This includes enhancing VNTRAVEL’s Online Travel Agency (OTA), its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Hospitality Management Solution offerings to provide seamless and personalized experiences for travelers, as well as the offerings of Yanolja Cloud, Yanolja’s SaaS division which has become a leading AI-based global SaaS provider.

Expanding Market Reach: Through this collaboration, VNTRAVEL and Yanolja will share with each other their extensive network of accommodations and hospitality solutions. This extended and expanded strategic partnership will enable both companies to enhance their portfolio of offerings, providing international customers with an even wider range of options and ensuring exceptional travel experiences across Vietnam as well as Korea.

Catalyzing Industry Growth: VNTRAVEL and Yanolja will foster collaborations with local and international industry partners, including airlines, tour operators, and other travel service providers. By creating synergistic relationships, the companies aim to elevate the travel ecosystem, drive economic growth, and position Vietnam as a prominent player in the global travel industry.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of this extended and expanded Cooperation Agreement between VNTRAVEL and Yanolja” stated Giang Tran Binh, CEO at VNTRAVEL. “This partnership signifies our shared vision to transform the travel landscape in Vietnam, fueled by technological innovation and collaboration. Together with Yanolja, we are poised to revolutionize the way people travel, unlocking new opportunities and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

“Vietnam is one of the most preferred tourist destinations in Asia and one of the most popular tourist destinations for Korean travelers,” said Andrew Kim, Senior Director of Global Partnerships at Yanolja Cloud. “By strengthening the partnership between Yanolja Cloud and VNTravel, we will continue to create innovations and additional value for all travelers coming to and traveling between Korea and Vietnam.”

The presence of Mr. Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Minister of Vietnam MPI and Mr. Chang-Yang Lee, Minister of Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, and their witnessing of the Signing Ceremony highlights the both governments’ recognition of the importance of digital transformation in the travel sector and their support for such strategic partnerships that drive economic growth and technological advancement.

About VNTRAVEL: VNTRAVEL is the leading travel tech company in Vietnam. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, VNTRAVEL offers innovative solutions, including Online Travel Agency (OTA), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Property Management System (PMS), and Content Management System (CMS), to streamline travel operations and provide seamless booking experiences for travellers across Vietnam.

About DinoGo.com: DinoGo.com is a leading online travel agency (OTA) dedicated to facilitating seamless international travel experiences. DinoGo.com offers travelers a one-stop platform to plan, book, and manage their international trips effortlessly. The website provides an intuitive interface that allows users to search for flights & accommodations, compare prices, and choose from a wide range of airlines & hotels, ensuring they find the best options that suit their preferences and budgets. Moreover, DinoGo.com offers a variety of travel-related services, including car rentals and travel insurance, providing a holistic solution for all travel needs. With its user-friendly interface, extensive options, and exceptional customer support, DinoGo.com has become a trusted choice for travelers seeking convenient and reliable OTA services for their international adventures. Learn more at DinoGo.com.

About Yanolja: Yanolja is a renowned Korean unicorn and a global leader in hospitality and travel technology. The company specializes in providing innovative solutions for hotels, vacation rentals, and AI-powered services. With its advanced technology and extensive industry experience, Yanolja is driving transformation and shaping the future of travel worldwide.

About Yanolja Cloud: Yanolja Cloud is a leading global provider of AI-based SaaS solutions for the hospitality and leisure industries. The company has approximately 80,000 solution licenses in 170+ countries, in more than 60 languages. Yanolja Cloud started as part of Yanolja, South Korea’s #1 travel app. Yanolja Cloud leverages its hospitality industry beginnings, along with its growing portfolio of member companies such as eZee, Yanolja Cloud Korea, and SanhaIT, to create technology solutions that make it easier for properties to transform their business and delight their guests. Yanolja Cloud is leading digital transformation around the world for properties within accommodations, food and beverage, residential, golf, and other leisure facilities. The company offers a full suite of solutions including property management, distribution solutions for inventory sales and management, an automated IoT Hub connecting all hardware, and AI services based on a Yanolja Cloud integrated data lake. Learn more at yanoljacloud.com

