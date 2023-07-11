AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Discover the Geniebook Summer Festival 2023: Unlocking Excellence in Education

PRNewswire July 11, 2023

HANOI, Vietnam, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Geniebook, Singapore’s leading EdTech platform for English, Mathematics, and Science (EMS) syllabi, is excited to announce its expansion in Vietnam. As part of this expansion, Geniebook will be hosting the highly-anticipated Summer Festival in Hanoi on 14,15,16 July 2023 celebrating the summer of 2023 in style.

Geniebook is known for incorporating cutting-edge technology, most notably artificial intelligence, in its efforts to create an effective and accessible learning platform. The company’s main offering is a powerful suite of online learning products to help students accelerate their academic improvement for subjects including English, Mathematics, and Science, all of which are based on Singapore’s national curriculum for primary and secondary school levels. These products include GenieSmart, an AI-personalized worksheet generator with documented improvements by 90 percent of participating students after attempting eight worksheets; GenieClass, a streaming platform for live online classes with over 100 lessons scheduled each week across all subjects and levels; and GenieAsk, an online moderated chat platform connecting groups of students with representative Geniebook teachers for academic help and discussions.

With a foothold in Vietnam now achieved, Geniebook is excited to begin playing a significant role in fostering a talented generation of academically competent, self-directed, creative, and technologically savvy global learners in the country.

Save the date for the Geniebook Summer Festival, taking place from 14th to 16th July, between 10 AM and 10 PM. This event will be held at the prestigious Vincom Mega Mall Royal City- a miniature of a western city and an international Mega Mall system dubbed “all in one” with the slogan: “One destination – all needs – many options” in a high-end space, where parents, students, and education enthusiasts can come together to explore the world of Geniebook.

The festival offers a unique opportunity to meet and greet current Geniebook parents and students. Join us in recognizing and rewarding the best students for their outstanding achievements. We also extend a warm welcome to new parents and students who are interested in Singapore Education, including Singapore Math (CPA, AI, personalized model), Academic English, and Science. This event is perfect for those aiming for excellence, whether it’s entering top, gifted, and international schools, excelling in international exams such as SASMO, IKMC, AMOPS, TIMO, AMC, AIMO, IMO, IMAS, SMO, SIMOC, IMC, or building a strong foundation for studying overseas in Singapore, the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and winning ASEAN scholarships.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Geniebook Summer Festival! Meet co-founder and COO Alicia Cheong as well as esteemed education consultants from Singapore, and attend a series of special workshops designed to foster excellence in education.

But wait, there’s more! The festival will also feature exclusive and signature Summer Edtech Fun & Learn events, including “Frozen Paradise,” “Ding Dong the Bell,” and a thrilling “Davinci Treasure Hunt” with amazing exclusive prizes and scholarships available only at the event.

Now, here comes the spotlight moment! With prizes and scholarships worth up to 2 billions vnd, this festival offers an incredible opportunity for students to unlock their potential and pave the way for a successful academic future.

Join us at the Geniebook Summer Festival at Vincom Mega Mall Royal City from 14th to 16th July, where education meets innovation. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary chance to immerse yourself in the world of Geniebook and discover the path to excellence in education.

For more information, contact us here. Let’s unlock excellence together!

About Geniebook

Loved by over 220,000 users, Geniebook is an AI-powered suite of personalized online learning products to help primary and secondary school students learn smarter and do better. Founded in 2017, Geniebook has grown to become Singapore’s largest online learning platform for English, Mathematics and Science syllabi.

Don’t miss out! Sign up today and be one of the first 200 customers to take advantage of this offer.

Geniebook Hanoi: 3rd Floor, Indochina Plaza Hanoi, 241 Xuan Thuy str., Cau Giay dist., Hanoi
0327531869 | 0986996952 | 0343021702 | 0988956053 | 0392749911

Geniebok HCM: 3rd Floor, Vimedimex Building, 246 Cong Quynh str., Dist. 1, HCMC
0972737993 | 0388865348 | 0975612158 | 0989843897

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/discover-the-geniebook-summer-festival-2023-unlocking-excellence-in-education-301872842.html

SOURCE Geniebook

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.