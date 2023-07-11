Discover the Geniebook Summer Festival 2023: Unlocking Excellence in Education

HANOI, Vietnam, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Geniebook, Singapore’s leading EdTech platform for English, Mathematics, and Science (EMS) syllabi, is excited to announce its expansion in Vietnam. As part of this expansion, Geniebook will be hosting the highly-anticipated Summer Festival in Hanoi on 14,15,16 July 2023 celebrating the summer of 2023 in style.

Geniebook is known for incorporating cutting-edge technology, most notably artificial intelligence, in its efforts to create an effective and accessible learning platform. The company’s main offering is a powerful suite of online learning products to help students accelerate their academic improvement for subjects including English, Mathematics, and Science, all of which are based on Singapore’s national curriculum for primary and secondary school levels. These products include GenieSmart, an AI-personalized worksheet generator with documented improvements by 90 percent of participating students after attempting eight worksheets; GenieClass, a streaming platform for live online classes with over 100 lessons scheduled each week across all subjects and levels; and GenieAsk, an online moderated chat platform connecting groups of students with representative Geniebook teachers for academic help and discussions.

With a foothold in Vietnam now achieved, Geniebook is excited to begin playing a significant role in fostering a talented generation of academically competent, self-directed, creative, and technologically savvy global learners in the country.

Save the date for the Geniebook Summer Festival, taking place from 14th to 16th July, between 10 AM and 10 PM. This event will be held at the prestigious Vincom Mega Mall Royal City- a miniature of a western city and an international Mega Mall system dubbed “all in one” with the slogan: “One destination – all needs – many options” in a high-end space, where parents, students, and education enthusiasts can come together to explore the world of Geniebook.

The festival offers a unique opportunity to meet and greet current Geniebook parents and students. Join us in recognizing and rewarding the best students for their outstanding achievements. We also extend a warm welcome to new parents and students who are interested in Singapore Education, including Singapore Math (CPA, AI, personalized model), Academic English, and Science. This event is perfect for those aiming for excellence, whether it’s entering top, gifted, and international schools, excelling in international exams such as SASMO, IKMC, AMOPS, TIMO, AMC, AIMO, IMO, IMAS, SMO, SIMOC, IMC, or building a strong foundation for studying overseas in Singapore, the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and winning ASEAN scholarships.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Geniebook Summer Festival! Meet co-founder and COO Alicia Cheong as well as esteemed education consultants from Singapore, and attend a series of special workshops designed to foster excellence in education.

But wait, there’s more! The festival will also feature exclusive and signature Summer Edtech Fun & Learn events, including “Frozen Paradise,” “Ding Dong the Bell,” and a thrilling “Davinci Treasure Hunt” with amazing exclusive prizes and scholarships available only at the event.

Now, here comes the spotlight moment! With prizes and scholarships worth up to 2 billions vnd, this festival offers an incredible opportunity for students to unlock their potential and pave the way for a successful academic future.

Join us at the Geniebook Summer Festival at Vincom Mega Mall Royal City from 14th to 16th July, where education meets innovation. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary chance to immerse yourself in the world of Geniebook and discover the path to excellence in education.

For more information, contact us here . Let’s unlock excellence together!

About Geniebook

Loved by over 220,000 users, Geniebook is an AI-powered suite of personalized online learning products to help primary and secondary school students learn smarter and do better. Founded in 2017, Geniebook has grown to become Singapore’s largest online learning platform for English, Mathematics and Science syllabi.

Don’t miss out! Sign up today and be one of the first 200 customers to take advantage of this offer.

Geniebook Hanoi: 3rd Floor, Indochina Plaza Hanoi, 241 Xuan Thuy str., Cau Giay dist., Hanoi

0327531869 | 0986996952 | 0343021702 | 0988956053 | 0392749911

Geniebok HCM: 3rd Floor, Vimedimex Building, 246 Cong Quynh str., Dist. 1, HCMC

0972737993 | 0388865348 | 0975612158 | 0989843897

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/discover-the-geniebook-summer-festival-2023-unlocking-excellence-in-education-301872842.html

SOURCE Geniebook