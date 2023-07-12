AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cardova launches English website in a bid to unlock Japan’s 210-billion-yen ($1.6 billion equivalent) trading card market

PRNewswire July 12, 2023

TOKYO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tokyo Trading Card Exchange, Inc. founded by Alex Aram unveils Cardova’s English website, providing global access to Japan’s 210-billion-yen ($1.6 billion equivalent) trading card market. Cardova is an innovative digital platform designed for the “storage,” “trading,” and “information exchange” of authenticated trading cards.

The Japanese trading card market has been steadily rising, growing from 100 billion yen ($0.9 billion equivalent) transaction value in 2018 to 210 billion yen ($1.6 billion equivalent) in 2022, with high projected growth in the upcoming years. Japanese trading cards with well-known characters like “Pokémon,” “Yu-Gi-Oh,” and “One Piece” are gaining traction among people across the world. Cardova has launched its English website as a response to the demand from global collectors and enthusiasts ensuring that geographical barriers don’t hamper users.

Key Features of Cardova:

  1. Vault: The vault feature allows users to deposit unlimited cards at any time in secure facilities with optimal temperature – 20°C, humidity – 50%,  and 24-hour surveillance.
  2. Auctions: Cardova simplifies the process of selling and buying authenticated trading cards, providing a seamless and secure experience. Digital data stores card information and authentication details, enabling quick listing for sale. Auctions are scheduled for a July 2023 launch.
  3. Trade: Cardova facilitates online card trades (i.e., exchanges) among users for cards available in the Vault, ensuring a safe and transparent transaction environment. The trading feature is scheduled to launch in September 2023.
  4. Payment from Overseas: Cardova pricing shall be in Japanese yen. For convenience, credit cards and bank transfers are also accepted in equivalent US dollars.

Terms of Use:

For the initial registration, users must verify their identities by providing any of the following documents – driver’s license, resident card, driving history certificate, or passport. The services of Cardova will be accessible upon verification of identity. However, instructions can be viewed even if not logged in.

About Cardova:

Cardova, launched by Tokyo Trading Card Exchange, Inc., is a pioneering digital platform that revolutionizes the way authenticated trading cards are stored, traded, and information is exchanged.

Social Media Channels:

Website: https://www.cardova.co.jp/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cardova_global

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cardova-launches-english-website-in-a-bid-to-unlock-japans-210-billion-yen-1-6-billion-equivalent-trading-card-market-301874198.html

SOURCE Tokyo Trading Card Exchange, Inc.

