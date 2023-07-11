AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GI Dynamics Announces Company Rebrand as Morphic Medical® Reintroducing Flagship Product as RESET®

PRNewswire July 12, 2023

BOSTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GI Dynamics, creator of the world’s first medical device designed to target the underlying cause of type 2 diabetes, is proud to announce its rebrand to Morphic Medical and the introduction of RESET, formally known as EndoBarrier®. This transformative shift reflects the evolving landscape of the industry and Morphic Medical’s commitment to driving innovation in patient care.

Since its inception, Morphic Medical has witnessed significant advancements in the study of metabolic diseases, and the clinical community has gained valuable insights into patient responses to procedures and their concurrent use with pharmaceutical therapies. As treatments are shifting towards less invasive options, patients with type 2 diabetes are benefiting from novel approaches to disease management. Morphic Medical eagerly embraces the opportunities presented by this new clinical space as it reintroduces this flagship product.

The rebranding of both the Company and its products carries two powerful connotations. First, Morphic Medical’s devices empower patients to “morph” into a healthier state, effectively combating diabetes and obesity to improve metabolic health and management of their disease. Additionally, the Company has undergone a significant evolution, aligning its strategy and approach with the current understanding of the disease. Morphic Medical’s commitment to advancing healthcare has driven this transformation, leading to a better-equipped organization prepared to address the challenges posed by type 2 diabetes today. The RESET product is designed to help patients’ metabolic system reestablish itself and its ability to benefit from diet and exercise therapies, and as indicated by its name, offers patients a fresh start in navigating their journey with type 2 diabetes.

“We are thrilled to unveil Morphic Medical and RESET as we embark on this exciting chapter in our company’s history,” stated Joseph Virgilio, President & CEO of Morphic Medical. “This reemergence signifies our dedication to delivering innovative solutions designed to target the underlying causes of type 2 diabetes. With Morphic Medical’s approach, and the RESET product, which has been refined through continuous generation of research and clinical data, we are confident in the significant positive impact we will have on patients’ lives.”

The rebranding coincides with new clinical studies being conducted in the United States and India designed to substantiate RESET’s safety and efficacy  in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity.  These studies will supplement the 65+ publications and over 3000 implanted RESET devices which demonstrate it’s ability to reduce A1c and weight in a meaningful manner.  Morphic Medical’s commitment to developing innovative solutions to address the underlying cause of metabolic diseases, as well as improving patient outcomes, position them as leaders in the transformation of diabetes management. By leveraging cutting-edge research and a deep understanding of the disease, Morphic Medical is shaping the future of healthcare with impactful approaches to treatment that empower patients to achieve better health outcomes.

About Morphic

Morphic Medical is the developer of RESET, an endoscopically delivered device therapy which offers a non-surgical, alternative treatment for type 2 diabetes and obesity. RESET is not approved for sale in the United States and is limited by federal law to investigational use only. Founded in 2003, Morphic Medical is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.morphicmedical.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Morphic Medical Media Contact:

Joseph Virgilio
[email protected]
(781) 357-3296

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gi-dynamics-announces-company-rebrand-as-morphic-medical-reintroducing-flagship-product-as-reset-301873907.html

SOURCE Morphic Medical®

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.