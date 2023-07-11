AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adyen expands in-person payments solutions with Tap to Pay on Android

PRNewswire July 11, 2023

Adyen works with Oracle Food and Beverage to broaden access to contactless in-person payments experiences for restaurants and food service businesses globally

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is expanding its in-person payment offering with Tap to Pay on Android. The software-based solution allows businesses to convert any compatible Android device, such as smartphones, tablets, kiosks, and handheld devices, into a payment terminal and accept contactless payments, removing checkout friction for businesses. At launch, Adyen Tap to Pay on Android will be available in the US and Singapore.

Adyen logo

Adyen’s device-agnostic solution for Tap to Pay on Android enables businesses to securely enhance their customers’ checkout experiences, streamline processes and reduce hardware costs. This means that retailers using handheld devices in store to check inventory can now easily accept payments on the same device, eliminating the need to visit the cash register and slow down the checkout process. Similarly, platform businesses can enable delivery personnel to use their logistics hardware to also accept payments at the door for deliveries, creating ease and mobility for processing payments.

“Adyen’s Tap to Pay on Android rollout is part of our commitment to broadening software-based solutions for in-person payments,” said Edgar Verschuur, Global Head of Payments at Adyen. “Tap to Pay on Android is the latest example of how we’re enabling hardware diversity for more businesses and giving them the freedom to provide the user-friendly, speedy checkout experiences their customers want.”

Enhancing payments experiences for the food and beverage industry – and beyond 

As part of the initial rollout, Adyen has teamed up with Oracle Food and Beverage, a leading provider of point-of-sale systems to restaurants, and sports and entertainment venues worldwide, to integrate Tap to Pay on Android into systems commonly used across the hospitality industry. Oracle currently serves customers in 180 countries and processes over $150 billion USD in transactions per year. As part of this program, Oracle will incorporate Adyen’s Tap to Pay on Android into its Oracle Payment Cloud Service supported by Adyen for Platforms.

“Continuing our partnership with Adyen through our adoption of Tap to Pay on Android gives our Oracle Payment Cloud Service customers an intuitive checkout process and reduced hardware footprint,” said Simon de Montfort Walker, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Oracle Food and Beverage Unit. “These are all critical themes for business owners and IT leaders in the restaurant industry. That’s why we’re so excited to bring this highly desired capability to the market.”

To learn more about Tap to Pay on Android, visit here.  Adyen’s Tap to Pay on Android regional expansions will be announced in the future.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Product launches and the cooperation with Oracle as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Oracle Food & Beverage
Oracle helps ambitious food and beverage providers transact in new ways, place their customers at the center of every business decision, and deliver great guest experiences. With Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud, an open and extensible digital transaction platform for unified restaurant commerce, thousands of operators around the world inform and automate their operations and deliver personalized staff and customer experiences. Learn more at Oracle Food and Beverage.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Adyen Inc.

