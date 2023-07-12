AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TradeFlow Capital Management founders complete management buy-out to achieve dynamic growth plans

PRNewswire July 12, 2023

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) founders Dr. Tom James and John Collis have purchased 81% of its stock  to regain full control of strategy and operations of the company from LSE-listed [email protected] Capital PLC (SYME).  This transaction was completed and announced on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Friday, 30 June 2023. 

John Collis, TradeFlow CRO, commented : “This is a significant milestone for TradeFlow. As founders and directors, Tom and I have bought 81% of the company. This is the first step in what will be a period of significant growth for TradeFlow.”

Dr. Tom James, CEO and CIO of TradeFlow, affirmed : “We are taking our fund management business to the next level. Regaining control of the TradeFlow business is an important strategic move and we couldn’t be more excited about it. We shall be implementing innovative ideas to grow the fund business going forward. With this management buy-out and realignment, we’ll be able to expand our offerings and continue to drive growth.”

TradeFlow’s flagship USD Fund, which has been operating since April 2018, has demonstrated robust and strong returns with ultra-low volatility of returns since its inception, and maintains an investment grade rating. The TradeFlow strategy has proven to be a strong alternative to traditional fixed income investments, providing diversification away from traditional asset classes and private credit. As a non-lending strategy, it offers a unique way to diversify investment portfolios.  

Since 2018, TradeFlow has successfully invested into more than US$2.3 Billion of real world Commodity asset-backed transactions. With its solid track record of developing and operating its robust Institutional investment product and strong AUM growth experienced year-on-year even through the COVID19 lockdown, a concerted effort to scale-up its Funds and business is now possible.

About TradeFlow Capital Management (Tradeflow)

TradeFlow is the world’s first Fintech-powered commodity trade enabler focused on SMEs. Since 2018, TradeFlow has successfully invested in more than US$2.3 Bn of physical commodity trade through 1500+ transactions across 15+ countries and 27+ commodity types, with more than 800 SME counterparts.

TradeFlow is a Partner of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to mobilise capital and improve trade finance access for SMEs worldwide through the “‘ICC Trade Now” and “ICC Digital Trade Standards Initiative” platforms.

TradeFlow Capital Management Pte Ltd

UEN: 201920511H

www.tradeflow.capital

CEMP – USD Trade Flow Fund SP ISIN number: KYG1988M6375

CEMP – EUR Trade Flow Fund SP ISIN number:  KYG198751300

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tradeflow-capital-management-founders-complete-management-buy-out-to-achieve-dynamic-growth-plans-301873924.html

SOURCE TradeFlow Capital Management – Transforming Risk, Enabling Trade

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

