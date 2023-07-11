COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy transition pathways, clean energy, climate finance and Roadmap for COP28

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber , COP28 President-Designate, met with EU energy and environment ministers in Spain to build momentum and foster cooperation for a successful and inclusive COP28 .

, President-Designate, met with EU energy and environment ministers in to build momentum and foster cooperation for a successful and inclusive . Dr. Al Jaber highlighted his invitation to Parties to unite behind the world’s first Global Renewables Pledge.

Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the critical importance of an ambitious response to the Global Stocktake, highlighting the urgent need for a major course correction to reduce global emissions by 43% by 2030.

In remarks to EU energy and environment ministers he repeated his call to triple global renewable energy capacity to 11,000 GW and to double hydrogen production to 180 million tons.

“We cannot achieve a global transition without the support of Europe and the EU.”

and the EU.” On actions to facilitate the expansion of renewables, Dr. Al Jaber called for “accelerating permitting for projects and related infrastructure, expanding power-grid connections, increasing investment in technologies like storage, and increasing energy efficiencies.”

called for “accelerating permitting for projects and related infrastructure, expanding power-grid connections, increasing investment in technologies like storage, and increasing energy efficiencies.” On fulfilling historic climate finance pledges, Dr. Al Jaber said, “I am encouraged to believe that donors will finally meet the $100 billion commitment this year and we also need to operationalize the Loss and Damage fund this year.”

commitment this year and we also need to operationalize the Loss and Damage fund this year.” To finance the energy transition Dr. Al Jaber said, “We need to streamline and simplify access to climate finance and find new and scalable mechanisms to channel substantial private sector investment into the Global South.”

“This will require major IFI and MDB reform to unlock concessional finance, lower risk and attract private finance at the scale and scope needed.”

“No one has all the answers, and there is no one size fits all solution, but by working together, we can make history together.”

“ COP28 must be a COP of Action and a COP for All if we are to deliver the game-changing transformation that the world needs.”

MADRID, Spain, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, met EU Energy and Environment Ministers, as Spain assumes the EU Council Presidency, to discuss the plans and objectives for the upcoming COP28 conference. The meetings aimed to build momentum and foster cooperation with the EU to drive action on climate finance and tripling global renewable energy capacity.

Dr. Al Jaber stated his goal as COP28 President-Designate is to ensure a just energy transition that makes finance accessible to all, particularly in the Global South, to address climate change and ensure food security, health, and sanitation for all.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of COP28, and other prominent officials. Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the critical importance of a successful Global Stocktake, highlighting the urgent need for a major course correction to reduce global emissions by 43% by 2030 and accelerate the energy transition.

The COP28 delegation engaged with EU representatives and ministers, seeking support on important topics including the Global Stocktake, climate finance, international financial institution reform, renewables, and hydrogen.

The informal joint meeting of the European Energy and Environment Ministers was attended by Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Ecological Transition of Spain, Teresa Ribera, and Vice-President of the European Commission, Franz Timmermans. Dr. Al Jaber outlined his expectations for COP28, emphasizing its significance as the last opportunity to keep the 1.5-degree goal within reach.

Dr. Al Jaber addressed the gathering, stating, “We have seven years to make a 43 percent reduction in global carbon emissions in order to keep 1.5C within reach. At the same time, we will see a dramatic increase in energy demand as the global population rises. The need for robust, sustainable growth ─ while dramatically reducing emissions ─ is the critical challenge of our century. A system-wide transformation of entire economies is required.”

To achieve the energy transition, Dr. Al Jaber stressed the need to triple global renewable energy sources in both domestic and international arenas and highlighted his invitation to Parties to unite behind the world’s first Global Renewables Pledge.

Dr Al Jaber reiterated the call to action he made at OPEC last week to oil and gas producing countries and companies to align around net zero methane emissions by 2030 and net zero by or before 2050.

He called on EU Member States to take the necessary steps to expand renewable capacity, such as “accelerating permitting for projects and related infrastructure, expanding power-grid connections, increasing investment in technologies like storage, and increasing energy efficiencies.”

On fulfilling historic climate finance pledges, Dr. Al Jaber said, “I am encouraged to believe that donors will finally meet the $100 billion commitment this year and we also need to operationalize the Loss and Damage fund this year.”

To finance the energy transition Dr. Al Jaber said, “We need to streamline and simplify access to climate finance and find new and scalable mechanisms to channel substantial private sector investment into the Global South. This will require major IFI and MDB reform to unlock concessional finance, lower risk and attract private finance at the scale and scope needed.”

Dr. Jaber concluded his remarks by saying, “No one has all the answers, and there is no one size fits all solution, but by working together, we can make history together. COP28 must be a COP of Action and a COP for All if we are to deliver the game-changing transformation that the world needs.”

Notes to Editors COP28 UAE:

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023 . The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors. As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a “leave no one behind” approach to inclusive climate action.”

SOURCE COP28