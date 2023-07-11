AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • international relations

COP28 President-Designate meets with His Majesty King Felipe VI

PRNewswire July 12, 2023

MADRID, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate met with His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain to discuss the plans and objectives for the upcoming COP28 conference. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of COP28, and other prominent officials

Notes to Editors COP28 UAE:   

  • COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.  
  • As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.  
  • The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a “leave no one behind” approach to inclusive climate action.”

 

SOURCE COP28

