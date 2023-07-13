AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Casio to Release First Collaboration EDIFICE with MUGEN

PRNewswire July 13, 2023

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Honda Works Brand

TOKYO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of “Speed and Intelligence.” The new ECB-40MU is a collaboration between EDIFICE and MUGEN (legally known as M-TEC Company, Ltd.), the Honda works brand.

ECB-40MU

MUGEN is involved not only in manufacturing and selling parts for Honda automobiles, but also in a variety of motorsports-related activities including taking part in F1TM, the Isle of Man TT,*1 and top-tier races in Japan as a professional racing team. Casio has partnered with MUGEN since the motorcycle endurance race in 1985 to support the company’s activities.

*1 The Isle of Man TT is a motorcycle race run on public roads on the Isle of Man, part of the British Crown, since 1907.

The new ECB-40MU is the first collaboration between MUGEN, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and EDIFICE, a line of Casio timepieces that embodies the motorsports worldview. The MUGEN brand colors of white, red, gold, and black are featured on the dial, band loop, and stitching on the band, set against an overall black design. Together with the MUGEN brand logo, the Eye Commander logo, which symbolizes the spirit of MUGEN, is embossed on the band. Engraving on the bezel features the font used on shift knobs made by MUGEN. These special details give this timepiece the singular look that only a limited edition model can impart.

In addition to the carbon fiber-reinforced resin case and the four-lug design inspired by the suspension used in formula race cars, the band is made of Alcantara, a material used in sports car interiors for its excellent durability and breathability.

Band made of Alcantara material

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-release-first-collaboration-edifice-with-mugen-301873793.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

