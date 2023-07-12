Hard Rock Steps into Next Era of Lionel Messi Partnership with Launch of New Messi Chicken Sandwich

Now available globally at Hard Rock Cafe locations and select Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International is once again teaming up with global brand ambassador, Lionel Messi, to launch a namesake menu item – the Messi Chicken Sandwich, “Made For You by Leo Messi“. The new “Milanese style” Chicken Sandwich is perfectly timed to Messi’s historic entrance into Major League Soccer and more importantly, South Florida, home of the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Starting today, foodies, soccer and sports fans around the world can order the Messi Chicken Sandwich at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining.

“I’m thrilled to bring the flavors of my home country to the world with the launch of my very own Chicken Sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanesa,” said Lionel Messi, world-renowned soccer sensation and international icon. “There has been no better partner than Hard Rock International in bringing this to life. Like any great teammate, Hard Rock has been with me through historic milestones, and I can’t wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am.”

The Messi Chicken Sandwich is inspired by Messi’s love of Milanese, an Argentinean staple. Greatness comes in many forms, proven by this delicious, crispy Milanese-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese and an herbed aioli. Paired with fresh tomatoes and arugula for a winning bite every time, the Messi Chicken Sandwich is handheld perfection served on a toasted artisan bun.

“Leo Messi is not just one of the greatest athletes and cultural icons on the planet, he’s also an ambassador who aligns very closely with our values as an organization,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are extremely honored to partner with someone who embodies the champion and winning spirit in all facets of his professional and personal life, and we look forward to welcoming him to the U.S. as part of our extended Hard Rock family.”

For full details and to learn more about the “Greatness Happens Here” campaign visit https://news.hardrock.com/.

