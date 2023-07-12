Sarawak ignites growth of hydrogen economy with Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sarawak is poised to accelerate the growth of its hydrogen economy with the highly anticipated Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition (APGH) 2024. Set to take place from the 11th to the 13th of June 2024 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, Sarawak, this event is set to propel Sarawak to the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution.

“In the Asia Pacific region, the demand for green hydrogen is expected to grow by 50% per year over the next decade. As such, there is a need to ramp up the development and construction of Green Hydrogen plants. Over the last year, it was announced that production volumes for Hydrogen has increased by more than 40% to 38 million tonnes p.a. of additional capacity, roughly half of what the world needs by 2030 to be on track to meet the net zero emissions commitment by 2050. Hence, there is a need to move the projects from feasibility to Front End Engineering Design or FEED stage, to construction phase and ultimately operations. I am happy to share that our hydrogen projects are currently in the FEED stage and the Final Investment Decision (FID) is planned for next year.

“Through APGH 2024, we will bring together leading experts from around the world to discuss the latest developments in green hydrogen, especially in the technology, policy, regulation and infrastructure development space. APGH 2024 will also provide a platform for businesses to network and explore opportunities for collaboration. I am also excited about the opportunity for our youths to take advantage of this platform to discover their passion and opportunities in clean energy, the energy transition and in Green Hydrogen,” said YB Dr. Haji Hazland bin Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak, at the launch of the event in Kuala Lumpur.

Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Borneo Business Connect, said that the event aims to position Sarawak at the forefront of the Green Hydrogen Economy, to draw investors, collaborators, industry partners, researchers, and delegates with the objective to develop and growing green hydrogen, fuel cell, and renewable energy-related business ecosystem. He added that it will be a conducive platform and enabler for government investors and government-private sector partnerships for mutual benefits.

During the launch event, OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad (OCBC Bank) solidified its unwavering commitment to sustainability and decarbonization by becoming the Exclusive Financial Institution Partner for APGH 2024.

According to Ms Tan Ai Chin, Senior Banker, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking of OCBC Bank, the Bank’s involvement is aimed at meaningfully contributing to the Sarawak State’s sustainability initiatives towards achieving its goal of a low carbon and inclusive green economy by 2030.

She added that the Bank’s efforts in supporting the sustainability initiatives of corporates and GLCs in Malaysia through its pioneering efforts in structuring award-winning bespoke sustainable financial solutions, would contribute to the OCBC Group’s Net Zero ASEAN and Greater China target by 2050.

Anticipated to attract 100 exhibitors, 500 conference delegates and 4000 trade visitors, APGH 2024 is organised by Borneo Business Connect Sdn Bhd, a DSA company, and supported by the Ministry of Energy and Sustainability Sarawak and Business Events Sarawak. For more information, visit www.hydrogenapac.com.

