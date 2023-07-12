AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Verkada continues investment in APJ region, appoints Francois Vazille as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan

PRNewswire July 13, 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management, announced Francois Vazille has joined the company as Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan markets.

The Silicon Valley-based company’s six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Verkada supports more than 17,000 organizations across 70 countries and is valued at $3.2 billion.

Vazille, who brings two decades of leadership experience at high-growth technology companies, is tasked with growing Verkada’s footprint in Asia Pacific. Vazille was most recently at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he served as Director of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan and led the strategic deal team. Prior to Amazon, Vazille was Vice President Asia Pacific and Japan at Oracle.

“Francois brings a wealth of practical knowledge and expertise from the APJ regions, which are a great fit for Verkada’s upcoming expansion,” explained Ryan Bettencourt, Senior Vice President of Sales. “More importantly, he shares our vision of building an operating system for enterprise buildings that prioritizes the safety of people and their surroundings.”

Vazille’s appointment reinforces Verkada’s commitment to the APJ region. In the past year, the company – which counts Brighton Grammar School (Melbourne), Allstone Quarries (Victoria) and Australian retailer, Kogan among its customers – has continued to rapidly expand its footprint in the region, growing the team 286 percent as it has opened new offices in South Korea and Japan.

“Verkada’s platform is aimed at enhancing safety within our living and working communities,” said Vazille. “As I’ve been getting to know our customers, I’ve witnessed first-hand Verkada’s ability to empower users to make their physical spaces safer and smarter. I’m delighted to get started and grow Verkada’s footprint here in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.”

Learn more about Verkada’s solutions at www.verkada.com.

About Verkada

Verkada is leading the cloud-managed enterprise building security industry by enabling over 17,000 organizations in over 70 countries to protect their people and property in a way that respects individuals’ privacy. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada’s six product lines – video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms – provide unparalleled visibility through a single cloud-based software platform. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/verkada-continues-investment-in-apj-region-appoints-francois-vazille-as-head-of-sales-for-asia-pacific-and-japan-301875729.html

SOURCE Verkada

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.