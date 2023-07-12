ATFX holds Multiple Licenses Renowned Globally

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As a leading global CFD broker, ATFX holds multiple regulatory licenses worldwide and is regulated by renowned authorities such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA: 760555) in the United Kingdom, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC: 285/15), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC: AFSL 418036, through acquisition of Rakuten Securities Australia), the Securities and Commodities Authority in the United Arab Emirates (SCA: 20200000078), the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius (FSC: C118023331), the Financial Services Authority in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (FSA: 333 LLC 2020), and the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) (operated by EMG). ATFX is proud to be a multi-regulated online CFD broker.

The most prominent regulatory authority in the industry, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), serves as the flagship license. Obtaining this license is considered highly prestigious and challenging. It requires rigorous scrutiny from the FCA, and only those meeting their stringent criteria are granted this license. With the establishment in London, ATFX quickly acquired this license due to its strong brand presence.

As ATFX’s business continues to thrive, demonstrating positive growth and momentum, it has become aware of fraudulent entities impersonating ATFX by establishing websites and conducting related activities in its name. These actions constitute severe illegal infringement, deceiving investors and gravely violating ATFX’s legitimate rights.

ATFX wants to reiterate that its official website is【www.atfx.com】, and the email is [email protected]. ATFX once again reminds its valued clients to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and protect their legitimate rights. Do not download fake apps or make investments through QR codes or links from unidentified sources. Refrain from disclosing personal information and avoid transferring funds to accounts with unclear identities to prevent falling victim to scams.

Finally, ATFX would like to express the gratitude to investors for their long-standing support and attention to ATFX. Let’s work together to promote compliance, safety, orderliness, and healthy development in the financial market.

