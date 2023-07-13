AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

“Bali Safari Park: Preserving the Majestic Pig-nosed Turtle – A Remarkable Conservation Story

PRNewswire July 13, 2023

GIANYAR, Indonesia, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Join Bali Safari Park and the Papua Natural Resources Conservation Center on a mission to protect and preserve the majestic pig-nosed turtle (Carettochelys insculpta). Witness their extraordinary journey from Bali to Papua, guided by Bali Safari Park’s unwavering commitment. This inspiring endeavor showcases the importance of cultural heritage, biodiversity preservation, and Bali Safari Park’s leadership in conservation.

Witness the Odyssey of the Pig-nosed Turtle: In 2015, Bali Safari Park became home to 2,341 pig-nosed turtles rescued by the Bali Natural Resources Conservation Agency. These tiny, injured turtles found refuge in Bali Safari Park, where a dedicated team nurtured them. Overcoming challenges, the turtles grew to an average size of 18-30 cm. By 2022, their population stood at around 900 individuals.

Championing Conservation and Relocation: In May 2023, Bali Safari Park, supported by the Natural Resources Conservation Agency and PT Freeport Indonesia, relocated 500 pig-nosed turtles from Bali to Papua. This milestone marked a significant achievement in preserving this endangered species, highlighting Bali Safari Park’s commitment to conservation.

A Noble Quest for Preservation: Releasing the turtles into their natural habitat allows them to thrive and maintain the ecological balance. Classified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the pig-nosed turtles play a vital role in preserving biodiversity. These turtles hold deep cultural symbolism, representing Indonesia’s rich heritage.

A Triumph of Hope: The successful relocation of 500 pig-nosed turtles from Bali to Papua is a testament to Bali Safari Park’s dedication. Drh. Kadek Kesuma, the Curator of Bali Safari Park, expressed hope for the turtles’ breeding success in their natural habitat. Through collaboration with the Bali Natural Resources Conservation Center, PT Freeport Indonesia, and government support, Bali Safari Park provides a new chance for these majestic creatures to flourish.

Unleash the Explorer Within: Discover Bali Safari Park’s inspiring conservation initiatives and embark on a journey of support. Visit www.balisafarimarinepark.com to learn how you can be a part of preserving our natural treasures and making a difference in wildlife conservation.”

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bali-safari-park-preserving-the-majestic-pig-nosed-turtle—a-remarkable-conservation-story-301876229.html

SOURCE Bali Safari Park

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.