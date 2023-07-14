World’s Largest Salt-PV Complementary Project Completed Using Sungrow Inverters

TIANJIN, China, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the Huadian Haijing salt-PV complementary power station, with a capacity of 1 GW, was fully connected to the grid in Tianjin, China. The project is the world’s largest standalone project of its kind, installed with 2,190 units of Sungrow’s high-power string inverter, the SG320HX.

The completion of this project not only significantly enhances the power supply capacity in North China but also explores a compound industrial model combining PV power generation, salt production through water evaporation, and underwater aquaculture.

Sungrow’s high-powered string inverters feature the industry’s highest protection level of IP66 and C5 anti-corrosion capacity, making them perfectly suitable for the high humidity and high corrosion environment of salt fields near the sea. Each device undergoes extreme testing before leaving the factory, enduring 35℃×2 hours of spray, 40℃×22 hours of high temperature, and 93% relative humidity storage conditions for 20 cycles (480 hours) without any damage, ensuring the most reliable protection and outstanding availability.

Furthermore, the unique 24-hour AC/DC insulation monitoring function of the inverter can monitor impedance in real-time, quickly identify damaged cables, and prevent the risks of electric shock and fire caused by cable erosion.

The SG320HX leads the 300kW+ string inverter trend, making it perfectly compatible with the high-power bifacial modules. It significantly reduces the Balance of System (BOS) costs while providing higher safety protection, more reliable power generation, and faster service response.

After the commissioning of the Huadian Haijing project, it is estimated that 1,500 GWh of green electricity will be generated annually from the 20,000 mu (approximately 1,333 hectares) of salt fields, which is equivalent to reducing approximately 1.25 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions and meeting the annual electricity consumption of 1.5 million households.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

