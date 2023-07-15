AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Mentech Partners with China National Cycling Team as Xe1 Smartwatch Sponsor

PRNewswire July 15, 2023

–  The company is recruiting regional agents and distributors globally and open to collaborating with sports influencers to expand its global reach.

BEIJING, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mentech Innovation (“Mentech” or “the Company”), a pioneering tech brand focusing on outdoor solutions, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of the China National Cycling Team and its strategic partnership with the Chinese Cycling Association as an official smartwatch partner.

“We aspire to bring technological and experiential innovations to cycling through continuous research and development of our new product line,” said Yang Xianjin, Chairman of Mentech. “We are also committed to promoting a low-carbon lifestyle and the well-being of the general public.”

As part of the sponsorship, Mentech will provide the China National Cycling Team with outdoor ecological products and equipment – most notably the Company’s Xe1 Smartwatch, a wearable accessory designed to meet the diverse needs of outdoor enthusiasts and athletes across various scenarios.

The Xe1 Smartwatch offers real-time data on environmental conditions, comprehensive exercise tracking, and personalized sports guidance, making it an ideal addition to outdoor athletes.

Additionally, the smartwatch revolutionizes outdoor exploration with its advanced four-point positioning system, which offers real-time location tracking and trajectory analysis. The Xe1 Smartwatch ensures precise location data, empowering riders to venture confidently onto new trails without the fear of getting lost by integrating GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou technologies.

Meanwhile, the smartwatch utilizes a photoplethysmography (PPG) optical heart-rate sensor for detection, enabling extensive health monitoring by tracking heart rate and blood oxygen levels throughout the day. Athletes can gain valuable insights into how their workouts affect their bodies, making it an indispensable tool for optimizing training sessions.

Established as a global leader in wearable technology, Mentech is actively seeking partnerships with watch agents and distributors across the globe, aiming to expand its global reach and introduce its cutting-edge products to new markets. (Visit: https://store.mentech.com/pages/dealer for more information)

Meanwhile, in line with its commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, Mentech is also open to sponsor a wide range of sports events, including marathons, cycling races, car racing competitions, golf championships, skiing events and more. 

Furthermore, Mentech recognizes the power of influencers in shaping consumer opinions and is open to collaborating with individuals who are passionate about fitness and sports including professional athletes, sports bloggers and outdoor bloggers. (Visit: https://store.mentech.com/pages/affiliates for more details.)

CONTACT: Luna Xiao, [email protected] 

SOURCE Mentech

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.