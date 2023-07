The Golden Bull Award Celebrates its 20th Anniversary: Honouring 156 Outstanding Businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Golden Bull Award, a symbol of success in business, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary. This illustrious award, established in 2003, is among the first business awards in Malaysia. This year, 156 outstanding businesses received the Golden Bull Award over two days.

Over the past two decades, over 3,000 businesses across Malaysia, Singapore, Mainland China and Taiwan have been recognised for their commitment to growth, sustainability and business excellence.

The 2023 programme saw a significant increase in participation, with 2,315 nominations received, representing a 15% increase over the previous year. This surge is a testament to the strong recovery of the economy, following three years of pandemic lockdowns.

“The Golden Bull Award is the first business award in the country for businesses, including SMEs and mid-tier companies. While the high standards that we uphold for the awards have remained unchanged, the market and economic environment we operate in has certainly become more complex and challenging. Therefore, to be successful in today’s environment, an entrepreneur need to be agile and resilient, on top of having the business acumens and deep industry knowledge”, said organising chairman Datuk William Ng.

Ng, who also the national president of Small and Medium Enterprises Association (SAMENTA), further hoped that the award recipients will continue to be role models, not only to other entrepreneurs, but also to their employees and the society.

The Golden Bull Award is divided into three categories: Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the highly coveted Super Golden Bull Award. These categories were created specifically to accommodate businesses based on their annual revenue, ensuring a fair and thorough assessment process.

Concurrently, thirteen companies received the Digital Transformation Awards, a subcategory of the Golden Bull Award to recognise their exceptional achievements in leveraging digital technologies to fuel growth, improve customer experiences, streamline operations, and maintain a competitive edge.

Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor of the Golden Bull Award, ensuring transparency and integrity in the process, while CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd provided the independent data as the official credit reporting agency.

The Golden Bull Award covers four markets across the region including mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, making this the largest recognition programme for SMEs in the region for business excellence.

For more information about the Golden Bull Award Malaysia 2023 and a complete list of winners, please visit https://goldenbullaward.asia/

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2023 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY

AIMA CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD ALWAYS MARKETING (M) SDN BHD ASPAC ALLIANCE STEELS SDN BHD FMX (M) SDN BHD HANSON GLOBAL FREIGHT SDN BHD INFINITY LOGISTICS & TRANSPORT SDN BHD IPENET SOLUTIONS SDN BHD KHEAN SENG ENGINEERING SDN BHD LU CHIN POH CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD MFE FORMWORK TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD ONEWORLD CORPORATE (M) SDN BHD PUBLIC MEDICARE GROUP SDN BHD RAINBOW PAPER SUPPLIES SDN BHD SWAP LOGISTICS DISTRIBUTION SDN BHD THE OLIVE TREE GROUP YUNDA EXPRESS SDN BHD

OUTSTANDING SMES CATEGORY

123 LIVE MALL MALAYSIA SDN BHD 3S TEGUH TRANSPORT SDN BHD ALMA TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD ARK EMPIRE SDN BHD BLOSSOM CREATIONS SDN BHD CALIBRE EVENTS SOLUTIONS SDN BHD CHUAN KEAT MOTOR TRADING SDN BHD COOLTEC INDUSTRIES SDN BHD CREATIVE INSTYLE SDN BHD CUBEBEE DESIGN SDN BHD DAN QING PACK (M) SDN BHD DELANO FURNITURE INDUSTRIES (M) SDN BHD DELIMA LINK SDN BHD DFM PROSPER SDN BHD DIVE RESOURCES SDN BHD DRS EYE AESTHETIC SDN BHD DS ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES & SERVICES SDN BHD DYNAMIC LINK SOLUTIONS SDN BHD EASTERN FISHING TACKLE (M) SDN BHD ECO ASIA CAPITAL ADVISORY SDN BHD EIKON MEDICAL SOLUTIONS SDN BHD ENDEAVOUR ENERGY SDN BHD ERAMAS MARKETING (SEA) SDN BHD ESTEX TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD EVER NUTRI ENTERPRISE SDN BHD FAJAR CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS SDN BHD FILKEN SDN BHD GEMINI BEAUTY RESOURCES (M) SDN BHD GET CARBIDE TOOL (M) SDN BHD GIC CONSULTANCY SDN BHD GREENWORLD EXPRESS LOGISTICS SDN BHD GT NELSON REALTY SDN BHD GUAN XENG INDUSTRIES (M) SDN. BHD HAP FATT FISHERY SDN BHD HEALTH LEGA (HQ) SDN BHD IDYNAMICS SOFTWARE SDN BHD JIN BIN CORPORATION SDN BHD JS SOLAR SDN BHD KETO SDN BHD KKBS CURTAIN SDN BHD KOBECO MACHINE TOOLS SDN BHD KTK CONCRETE SDN BHD LENC PAINTS SDN BHD LESTARI IHSAN SDN BHD LSC CHEMICAL & PAINTS SDN BHD M&D PRECISION SDN BHD MAGNUM CABLE SDN BHD MAVA FAN SDN BHD MCE MARKETING SDN BHD METALMACH MICRO TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD MUAR TOOLS MANUFACTURER SDN BHD NASTAH INDUSTRIES SDN BHD NEE SOON TEKNIK SDN BHD NICE-STYLE REFURBISHMENT SDN BHD ONAKI SDN BHD PEARL PETROLEUM & TRANSPORT SDN BHD PEMBINAAN JAYA DEPAN SDN BHD POWER COOL EQUIPMENTS (M) SDN BHD PRECIOUS PRECIOUS SDN BHD PURE STAR EXPORT SDN BHD RAWANG YEE MOTOR SDN BHD RICO FOOD INDUSTRIES SDN BHD ROSE ATTRACTIONS SDN BHD SANJUNG KHAS SDN BHD SENG LI MARKETING SDN BHD SIGNATURE TASTY CLAYPOT HOUSE HOLDING SDN BHD SMART-ACC SOLUTIONS SDN BHD SOKO MARKETING SDN BHD SST BINA JAYA SDN BHD STD FORMS MFG SDN BHD STH MARKETING SDN BHD SUPERLIFE WORLD SDN BHD SYSPEX MECHATRONIC (M) SDN BHD SYW INDUSTRY SDN BHD TECTRA SDN BHD TITAN SYSTEM INTEGRATION SDN BHD TOP WIN HARDWARE TRADING SDN BHD UNIQUE IMAGE SDN BHD V SEGAR MART SDN BHD VISTA INFINITY DEVELOPMENT SDN BHD WELBUILDER CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD WING TAT HARDWARE SDN BHD WONG AGRICULTURAL ENGINEERING SDN BHD XTTACK EVENT MANAGEMENT SDN BHD YAMA FURNITURE SDN BHD YUDO SDN BHD ZW PACKAGING SDN BHD

EMERGING SMES CATEGORY

AMY TIAN MARKETING ASM BUSINESS ADVISORY SDN BHD BODY GUARD TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD BOS ALLIANCE SDN BHD BST HEALTHCARE SDN BHD CHINHAN TECH SDN BHD CONSFIELD CF CONSULTANCY SDN BHD CONSISTANT INFO SDN BHD DC MANAGEMENT & CLEANING SERVICE SDN BHD DELSTON STRATEGY CONSULTANCY SDN BHD DIRECT LENDING SDN BHD DS & SK DEVELOPMENT BERHAD EAS ADVISORY GROUP SDN BHD ECO FOODSOFT (M) SDN BHD ESTRELLA REALTY SDN BHD ETEPOX SOLUTION SDN BHD EVO PERFORMANCE SDN. BHD. (art of cryo) GOBIG TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD GS MED SDN BHD HAL EMPIRE SDN BHD HOMECITY REAL ESTATE SDN BHD HOMIEST LIVING SDN BHD I WELLNESS INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD IBINA DESIGN SDN BHD IPS SOFTWARE SDN BHD IRONWAY RESOURCES SDN BHD J & J CORPORATE SERVICES SDN BHD JDMAS COMMERCE SDN BHD JNE TOUR & TRAVEL SDN BHD LOFTY PINNACLE MANAGEMENT SDN BHD MASTER TRAINERS CONSULTING AND COACHING SDN BHD MCJ BEAUTY SDN BHD MECO SDN BHD MEGATREND SOLUTION SDN BHD MERAQUE SERVICES SDN BHD MIG PACIFIC SDN BHD MYSON SOLUTION SDN BHD NII HOLDINGS SDN BHD ONE HAIR GROUP SDN BHD PCSS CONSULTANCY SDN BHD PUSAT TUISYEN ANAK MULIA RM APPLICATIONS SDN BHD SALTY MEDIA NETWORK SDN BHD SOLASTA PROFESSIONAL SALON (M) SDN BHD SQR INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE SDN. BHD T2o DESIGN SDN BHD TELECONSULT GLOBAL PLT TETAP JAYA GROUP SDN BHD TINKER STUDIO SDN BHD TRENDSHOME KITCHEN & WARDROBE SDN BHD V SWISS SDN BHD YITCHA KAWKAW KOPITIAM SDN BHD

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS

ALWAYS MARKETING (M) SDN BHD FMX (M) SDN BHD GIC CONSULTANCY SDN BHD INFINITY LOGISTICS & TRANSPORT SDN BHD IPENET SOLUTIONS SDN BHD KKBS CURTAIN SDN BHD MCJ BEAUTY SDN BHD PEARL PETROLEUM & TRANSPORT SDN BHD PUBLIC MEDICARE GROUP SDN BHD SALTY MEDIA NETWORK SDN BHD SMART-ACC SOLUTIONS SDN BHD TRENDSHOME KITCHEN & WARDROBE SDN BHD YUDO SDN BHD

