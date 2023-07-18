New EcoFlow WAVE 2 and GLACIER Keep Everything at the Right Temperature, All Year Round

EcoFlow WAVE 2 is a revolutionary portable air conditioner that offers the fastest heating and cooling in a device of its kind.

EcoFlow GLACIER is the world’s first 3-in-1 portable fridge, freezer, and ice maker.

SYDNEY, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, today launched two groundbreaking smart devices – WAVE 2 and GLACIER – in Australia. With energy-efficient, removable, rechargeable batteries, the new devices bring indoor luxury to outdoor adventures, revolutionizing off-grid experiences in boiling summers and freezing winters.

Forget waiting for the rare day when the conditions outside are just right! WAVE 2, the first portable air conditioner to offer both heating and cooling, creates the perfect conditions for warm, peaceful sleep on wild winter adventures. Meanwhile, GLACIER – a world-first 3-in-1 portable fridge, freezer, and ice maker – keeps food fresh and drinks cool, because even in winter nobody wants a warm beer! These two devices open the door to the natural world, empowering unforgettable year-round adventures like never before.

EcoFlow WAVE 2: The Industry’s Fastest Heating and Cooling Portable Air Conditioner

EcoFlow WAVE 2 is not only the first portable air conditioner to offer both heating and cooling functions, but it also provides the fastest temperature regulation of any product of its kind.

As well as 5100 BTU cooling, WAVE 2 boasts powerful 6100 BTU heating, meaning camping, RVing, and off-grid living are no longer summer-only activities. Capable of heating an area of 10m2 from 20°C to 30°C in just five minutes, it ensures that even as the temperature drops, the fun doesn’t have to stop. In summer, the unit can also cool the same space from 30°C to 20°C in the same amount of time.

22% smaller than its predecessor, WAVE 2 has a compact, installation-free design making it truly portable. A removable 1159Wh add-on battery delivers up to eight hours of runtime, while EcoFlow’s advanced software algorithm offers a range of modes and app controls. Modes include high-performance Fast Mode, super-efficient Eco Mode, and Sleeping Mode, in which the device produces as little as 44dB of noise, allowing users to enjoy a peaceful sleep in any weather.

The unit can be charged by AC, car outlet, or portable power station – delivering a runtime of up to 18 hours when connected to an EcoFlow power station. It can also be charged via up to 400W solar input, allowing users to power their adventures in a more sustainable way.

EcoFlow GLACIER: The World’s First 3-in-1 Portable Fridge, Freezer, and Ice Maker

EcoFlow GLACIER integrates the portable fridge-freezer and the portable ice maker into one device for the very first time, bringing a taste of indoor luxury outdoors.

A CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, GLACIER ensures refreshment is fast and long-lasting. Its powerful compressor cools from 30°C to 0°C in as little as 15 minutes, while the built-in ice maker can produce 18 ice cubes in only 12 minutes. The 298Wh plug-in battery allows 40 hours of refrigeration or 19 hours of below-freezing temperatures on a single charge.

GLACIER has two internal storage compartments with independent temperature controls allowing simultaneous refrigeration and freezing. Users can also select different modes to suit their needs, including Max Mode and Eco Mode.

Designed for total convenience, GLACIER’s suitcase design (detachable handle and wheels included for free in Australia only!) allows it to be wheeled around with ease. For even more convenience, with the plug-in battery, GLACIER can even be used as a charger for small devices.

Users can also enjoy outstanding flexibility in their off-grid adventures thanks to GLACIER’s various charging methods. It can be charged by AC, DC, solar panels, or power stations, making it the perfect companion for camping or RV trips, life on a yacht, in off-grid homes, and more.

Availability and Pricing

EcoFlow WAVE 2 and GLACIER will be available for purchase from July 18th. WAVE 2 will retail for $1,999. GLACIER will retail for $1,499. Both devices will be available at EcoFlow’s webstore, Amazon, eBay and retailers such as Anaconda, Battery World and Harvey Norman.

In addition, from July 18-30th, purchases made from EcoFlow’s webstore, Amazon store and eBay will be accompanied by a free extra gift. Shoppers purchasing WAVE 2 will receive a free camping chair, and shoppers purchasing GLACIER will receive a free camping trolley.

For more information, please visit the EcoFlow website.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

