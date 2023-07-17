Arwana Restaurant at The Laguna Bali Redefines its Beachfront Dining Experience

BALI, Indonesia, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nestled on the beachfront with a breathtaking view of the Indian Ocean, Arwana Restaurant is set to unveil its brand-new concept, curated to create a journey of discovery living out at sea. Inspired by a modern boathouse, Arwana will deliver an unparalleled dining experience through an elevated coastal cuisine accompanied by superlative levels of service.

Located at The Laguna, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, this iconic restaurant takes beachfront grill fare to a classic-leading level while boasting the stunning ocean backdrop and a relaxing atmosphere where guests are invited to immerse in an unforgettable voyage. With a commitment to culinary excellence and innovation, Arwana continues to redefine the dining experience, showcasing the finest ingredients.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new concept of Arwana where we create an exceptional culinary journey by combining the finest ingredients that celebrate the vibrant flavors of the season”, said Lucia Liu, General Manager of The Laguna Bali. Lucia continued, “Highlighting our centerpiece open kitchen, the Basque grills flame up the best seafood and premium cuts of meat, Arwana will be a true haven for food enthusiasts in a sophisticated beachfront ambiance.”

Arwana offers an interactive experience where guests may observe skilled chefs as they masterfully prepare delectable cuisines, tantalizing the senses with captivating aromas and flavors. The menu served at Arwana is carefully curated to ensure an exquisite dining moment that complements the soothing sound of the ocean waves. From succulent grilled steaks to an exquisite array of seafood delights, the menu at Arwana is a celebration of flavors, each promising to delight even the most discerning palates.

Complementing the exceptional culinary offerings, each cocktail is an homage to a unique sailor tradition. The changing moods and rhythms of the sea are reflected in the cocktail menu, creating an immersive journey that captures the essence of maritime traditions.

Arwana is not just a destination, it is an experience on its own with an unforgettable setting on the dreamy Nusa Dua coast. The stunningly refurbished Arwana presents guests with exciting offerings, such as the delightful Sunday Brunch that takes Asian and Western delicacies to a new level.

Guests are able to immerse in the delectable cuisine at Arwana whilst enjoying the majestic ocean views from 11am to 11pm. Follow Instagram ‘@arwanarestaurantbali’ for more stories.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/arwana-restaurant-at-the-laguna-bali-redefines-its-beachfront-dining-experience-301878211.html

SOURCE The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali