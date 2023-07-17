Free Invite to WebX, Asia’s Leading Web3 Conference (July 25-26)

TOKYO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PR Newswire and CoinPost, Japan’s largest Web3 media company, are pleased to offer free tickets to WebX, Asia’s leading international Web3 conference. WebX will take place on July 25-26, 2023, at the Tokyo International Forum.

Official website: https://webx-asia.com/

To celebrate this partnership, we have reserved special free tickets for the recipients of this email. See below for details.

What is WebX?

WebX is one of Asia’s largest Web3 conferences, bringing together Web3 and Web2 startups, major companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and developers from around the world.

Speakers will include Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida, Policy Research Council chair Koichi Hagiuda, Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre, HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao, and Web3 executives from the likes of Salesforce and Google Cloud, providing a unique opportunity to learn about the cutting edge of web and crypto development.

Sponsors and Speakers include leading Japanese companies Toyota, Suntory, SEGA, BANDAI, Square Enix, Fujitsu, Nomura, Mizuho, SMBC, and MUFG. Speakers from the Bank of Japan, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Digital Agency and the Financial Services Agency will also present.

More than 200 of the world’s top projects and founders in the fields of Web3 and AI will speak on the use and future of such cutting-edge technologies as well as investment, and alongside these sessions, WebX will feature networking opportunities, workshops (seminars) by leading blockchain development teams and companies, 100+ exhibition booths, and a variety of side events.

How to apply for a free ticket:

Fill out the Free Ticket Application Form (takes about 1 minute): https://webx-asia.com/freeticketapplicationform/ Enter the following invitation code in the Invitation Code field: ENHJ741 Your ticket will be issued within a week to the email address you provide

You can also find a 50% discount code for any companions at the bottom of the form.

WebX Event Details

Date: July 25-26 (Tue-Wed), 2023

(Tue-Wed), 2023 Venue: Tokyo International Forum

Website: https://webx-asia.com/

Organizer/Producer: WebX Executive Committee / CoinPost

