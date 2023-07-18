Brinc Announces Summer 2023 Cohort for Web3-Focused Accelerator Programs

Th e 25 selected startups, launched by 66 founders, span five Web3 verticals: DeFi, Entertainment & Loyalty Platforms, Gaming, Healthcare, Technology & Infrastructure

HONG KONG, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Brinc , a leading global venture accelerator, announces its selection of 25 promising global startups, launched by a total of 66 founders, for its Summer 2023 cohort under its host of Web3 accelerator programs.

Brinc’s Summer 2023 cohort represents a diverse range of innovative ventures at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies in blockchain, decentralized applications, and peer-to-peer networks. This round is Brinc’s third cohort in Web3-startup acceleration, confirming its commitment to the incredible potential that blockchain technology and online ecosystems offer to all areas of decentralized business.

From more than 700 applications from across 27 countries received for its various Web3 accelerator programs, Brinc’s rigorous selection process identified 25 startups poised to make significant advancements in their respective industries. The cohort, of startups at pre-seed or seed stage, is grouped under five Web3 verticals: DeFi (4), Entertainment & Loyalty Platforms (2), Gaming (8), Healthcare (5), Technology & Infrastructure (6).

The chosen startups will virtually join Brinc’s 12-week accelerator program, receiving comprehensive support, mentorship, as well as access to resources to scale their growth, elevate strategies, expand their network, and contribute to the advancement of technology-driven solutions. Aligned with Brinc’s company vision to support and maximize positive impact, the Web3 cohort will also be guided on diversity and inclusivity strategies.

The cohort’s Summer 2023 program will feature mentorship and sessions hosted by high-profile industry leaders — including Brinc’s Manav Gupta as well as Animoca Brands’ Robbie Yung and Animoca Ventures’ James Ho. Other program mentors and collaborators include:

prominent investors (including Babu SK of True Global Ventures, Prashanth Swaminathan of Woodstock Fund, Sidd Gandhi of Growx);

of Woodstock Fund, of Growx); Web3 partners (including Anthony Diaz of Health Hero, Dario Heymann of Galen Growth, Douglas Corley of Alaunius Labs, Ryan Horn of N3ON, Vikash Suresh of Recorem, Yassamin Issapour of Agora Digital Capital Markets);

of Health Hero, of Galen Growth, of Alaunius Labs, of N3ON, of Recorem, of Agora Digital Capital Markets); specialized field consultants (including Andy Liu of Basebit Technologies, Robbie Nakarmi of Simmons & Simmons).

Manav Gupta, founder and CEO of Brinc, said: “Our third cohort in the Web3 realm welcomes the 25 selected startups, who bring exciting ideas and breakthrough perspectives to the blockchain space, which continues to evolve and shape our future. We are excited to work with these forward-thinking entrepreneurs to build new business models, propel creative innovation and advance incredible technologies, as well as promote diversity and inclusivity for a decentralized future.”

Brinc’s Web3 program is supported by key industry partners including Animoca Brands, DMCC, Fusang, Zilliqa, Protocol Labs, OliveX, and Prenetics.

Below are the Web3 startups in the Brinc Summer 2023 Cohort, categorized by their vertical:

DeFi

Finceptor (Turkey) — a capital, liquidity and community bootstrapping platform natively built for Web3 protocols to access token financing at pre-token, token launch, and post-token stages. Aiming to provide a seamless, barrier-free and secure platform, retail investors can discover, invest and provide early liquidity to Web3’s rising stars.

MC² Finance (Portugal) – a DeFi portfolio infrastructure designed to build, find, and share Alpha. Traders are empowered to create and execute successful strategies across various DeFi protocols and chains via Drag&Drop. Traditional wealth management standards are brought to crypto natives, enabling institutional capital to access DeFi with ease.

Robox.Fi (USA) – is the first escrow-less NFT-leveraged trading platform on Solana that aims to democratize access to high-value assets by allowing users to trade them for a fraction of their price, thus increasing market liquidity and making it easier to buy and sell NFTs. Users can customize and manage their positions based on their needs and risk tolerance in an easy-to-use environment.

Zoth (Singapore) — a DeFi ecosystem that provides access to global trade finance in emerging markets. Acting as a bridge between small businesses and access to funding and crypto lenders, its first product offers fixed income, secured and insured opportunities to entrepreneurs in emerging markets.

Entertainment & Loyalty Platforms

BentleyRecords.io (UAE) – the world’s only AI-powered music development program dedicated to helping artists grow their career online, offering 35+ tools for music production and distribution. A variety of Web3 features are integrated into the platform to expand the product offerings, such as Listen-2-Earn gamification, NFT contracts for music, video, and advertisements.

Clozer (UAE) – is music artists’ go-to platform to directly sell experiences with them. This all-in-one solution enables artists to sell, manage, and execute experiences efficiently on-platform.

Gaming

AMG DAO (Hungary) – an AI platform that allows game publishers to co-create with their communities, to provide shareable, rentable, and moderated content for their titles. By incentivizing player involvement and in-game content creation, new revenue channels are created while engagement is increased, solving the problem of providing moderation, security, and monetization tools for user-generated content.

Cyber Syndicate (Canada) – a pioneering network, uniting builders and communities, to unlock opportunities for billions through the dynamic fusion of advertising and GameFi.

Golden Griffin (Poland) – is a unique edutainment platform where games and education are fused to create new Web3 adventures. By collaborating with top PC manufacturers on preinstalled devices and distribution, it will usher in the next generation of Web3 gaming.

Klearcoat Labs (USA) – enables automotive brands to connect with new customers through NFTs by fusing these brands’ IP with blockchain technology to create a suite of decentralized automotive assets and experiences.

Lost Lore (Czech Republic) – an AI-driven entertainment and game development company that specializes in crafting captivating stories across various formats, including games, short films, and VR experiences. With advanced AI technology, Lost Lore successfully delivers mobile and console titles that immerse and engage players worldwide.

LuLuLand World (USA) – A next-gen open-world platform for digital content. Lululand is building a social content platform that allows users to co-create and share stories with the help of AI and blockchain technology.

Union Avatars (Spain) – offers the fastest and easiest tool to create realistic avatars from a single selfie. Users can upload a photo and receive their 3D avatar in real-time, ready to use in video games, virtual reality, augmented reality apps, or in the metaverse.

Wild Meta Earth (France) – is a nature and wildlife-themed metaverse that enables user interaction with AI characters inspired by real environmental activists and authors. With an ecological farming and exploration game at its core, this Web3 platform connects players with local impact initiatives; where 50% of in-game transactions and NFT sales will directly fund environmental and conservation efforts.

Healthcare

Amino Rewards (USA) – a health/fitness-focused shopping and rewards platform that leverages blockchain technology to promote healthy living. Members are rewarded with cashback opportunities and bonus tokens for shopping at its affiliated retailers. Whilst its business model centres on Amino Shop, its move-to-earn marketing app, Amino Move, is available for all to use.

Aria Health (Cyprus) – a patient-driven health data marketplace that uses blockchain to unlock the value of healthcare metrics. Patients are empowered to take control of their health and contribute to medical advancements. It introduces new economic models that share revenue between patients and healthcare providers, all whilst incentivising data integrity and health engagement through tokenisation. Aria brings unprecedented connectivity, transparency and fairness to the healthcare system.

Growfitter (India) – is a blockchain-powered loyalty token rewards platform with 1M+ users, revolutionizing brand promotions through a low-cost, dual-economy model. With the potential to receive free rewards from 100+ premium brand partners, Growfitter promotes personal health and wellness habits that positively contribute to the health of the planet. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform’s security and transparency are ensured.

MetaCare (Philippines) – is a pioneering health and wellness marketplace utilising blockchain technology to offer affordable products and services for the new workforce, in the growing gig economy. The power of community is leveraged to bring corporate pricing directly to retail. These pricing benefits are unlocked by care points, earned by completing quests or purchased using $Care tokens. In the true spirit of health and wellness, MetaCare aligns incentives and healthy behaviour by shifting play-to-earn to a move-to-save model.

PUML Better Health (Australia) – leverages the move-to-earn model to incentivise healthy habits through gamified health/fitness challenges (such as steps, meditation, hydration, journaling), while providing users with insights generated from wearables’ data integration. Its unique PUML coin-rewards system and blockchain-based gamification engine targets both individuals and corporates. Unlike traditional corporate wellness programs, PUML actively engages employees and offers predictive insights and constant feedback.

Technology & Infrastructure

Certified (France) – a portal where all apps are categorized and sorted by ratings and reviews from real users. Certified shares its revenue with content creators and addresses the challenges faced by current review platforms, such as trust issues and fake testimonials, by utilizing Web3-native instruments.

Evolv (India) – a B2B SaaS platform that enables businesses to create value-focused, immersive experiences that drive consumer engagement and profitability. Through evolv, brands can effortlessly launch digital assets that enhance user-brand touchpoints (such as purchases, feedback, loyalty programs, etc.) by making them interactive and rewarding.

Eye Labs (Bahrain) – a pioneering platform dedicated to guiding brands into the Web3 realm, simplifying blockchain infrastructure while emphasizing storytelling and user journeying to make the transition more accessible to a wider audience.

Newwit (Hong Kong/Singapore) – the world’s first Predict-to-Earn project dedicated to AI-powered future prediction. Its prediction game systematically collects prediction data and concurrently rewards users, to help train and build their proprietary AI model.

SuperSight (UK) – is building crypto-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) to streamline the crypto data discovery process. In a sea of 420 million crypto wallets, where only an estimated 30,000 users can keep up with the blockchain narratives, SuperSight provides a one-click search platform across both on-chain and off-chain sources.

Top Tier Authentics (USA) – a fast, blockchain-based, cost-efficient authenticator that’s the first to be approved by Amazon and Pristine Marketplace for verifying official sports memorabilia.

About Brinc

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 13 multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Brinc accelerates startups focused on climate tech, clean energy, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) with a view to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

Brinc also supports corporations with investment services, distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, as well as venture-building Web3-enabled businesses. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands, DayDayCook), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB) have all run programs with Brinc. In 2021, Brinc announced a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

