Mirae Asset’s Global ETF Business Surpasses $100 Billion AUM

PRNewswire July 18, 2023

HONG KONG, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mirae Asset Global Investments (Mirae Asset), a leading global investment manager, is proud to announce that its ETF business has surpassed $100 billion[1] in assets under management (AUM). This significant milestone reflects Mirae Asset’s strong position in the investment industry and follows sustained demand for its innovative ETF products across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Over the past five years, Mirae Asset’s ETF business has undergone extraordinary growth, witnessing a 350% surge in AUM[2]. This success can be attributed to the continued diversification of its product strategy and the growing recognition of its four ETF brands: Global X ETFs, TIGER, Horizons ETFs, and Mirae Asset.

Going Global Through Strategic Acquisitions

With an impetus on delivering high-quality investment solutions and adapting to the changing demands of global investors, Mirae Asset has established itself as the 13th largest ETF provider globally and has surpassed the entire Korean ETF market in terms of AUM size ($82.55 bn).[3]

Since launching TIGER ETF in Korea in 2006, Mirae Asset has established itself as a leading global ETF provider by strategically acquiring key players in core markets and growing its offering to over 530 ETFs across a broad spectrum of exposures, that spans thematic, income, international access, core, commodity and active ETFs.

In 2011, Mirae Asset made its first international acquisition by purchasing Horizons ETFs, a prominent ETF provider in Canada. Seven years later, in 2018, Mirae Asset expanded its ETF portfolio with the acquisition of Global X ETFs, a specialist in thematic and income strategies. Since being acquired, both brands have significantly contributed to the growth of our global ETF AUM, with both brands experiencing remarkable growth. Building on these successes, Mirae Asset further broadened its global footprint by acquiring Australian based ETF Securities in 2022, which offered an extensive suite of commodity and thematic exchange-traded products.

Robust International Growth

In addition to its strategic acquisitions, Mirae Asset has cultivated organic growth and maintains a robust foothold in well-established markets like Brazil, Colombia, Europe, India, Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Japan, where it formed a joint venture with Daiwa Securities in 2019.

 “We are extremely proud of the global team we have built and remain committed to expanding the capabilities of our investment platform” said Hyeon-Joo Park, Global Strategic Officer at Mirae Asset. “Our global ETF franchise will serve as a strong foothold as we leverage our synergies across markets and offer investors unequalled exposure to disruptive themes, access to international markets, and tools that help them achieve their investment objectives.”

With the global ETF AUM expected to grow to $15 trillion in 2027, Mirae Asset looks to continue differentiating itself in the ever-evolving ETF landscape to continue strengthening its innovative ETF business that is client-centric and truly built around investors.

“We leverage our extensive global network to conduct exhaustive analyses of local markets and offer pioneering products distinguished by their thematic and income-oriented focus, instead of solely relying on market index offerings,” explains Mr. Young Kim, the Head of the Global Business Unit at Mirae Asset. “Moving forward, we remain dedicated to introducing competitive products that cater to the discerning needs of our valued investors.” 

[1] Source: Mirae Asset, June 30, 2023.

[2] Source: Mirae Asset, June 30, 2023.

[3] Source: Mirae Asset, June 30, 2023.

[4] Source: Mirae Asset, March, 2023.

[5] Source: Mirae Asset, June, 2023.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the “Group”) is an asset management organization with over US$214 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and alternatives. Operating out of 20 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 300 investment professionals. [4]

The Group’s global ETF platform features a line-up of 530 ETFs that offer investors high-quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets.[2] As of June 2023, the group’s ETFs had a combined assets under management of US$90 billion and are listed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States.[5]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mirae-assets-global-etf-business-surpasses-100-billion-aum-301879164.html

SOURCE Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

