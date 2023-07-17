GWM NEV Sales Account for a Remarkable 46.60% YoY

BAODING, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GWM’s half-year sales report, released on July 5th, revealed the sales of an impressive 93,225 new energy vehicles, reflecting a remarkable 46.60% year-on-year growth and 18% proportion of total sales.

NEV products drove sales volume and revenue growth, optimizing performance. According to GWM’s performance estimates for H1 2023, the net profit attributable to the shareholders was between RMB 1.15bn ($161m) and RMB 1.55bn ($217m).

GWM has been expanding presence in the fields of new energy and intelligentization. It has successively introduced cutting-edge technologies such as the new intelligent four-wheel-drive hybrid technology Hi4, the off-road super hybrid architecture Hi4-T, and the Coffee OS 2 next-generation intelligent cockpit system.

GWM’s progress in new energy and technology yielded positive results on global expansion in H1. The company has successfully established more than 700 overseas sales channels, including the GWM HAVAL H6, GWM HAVAL JOLION, GWM ORA03, GWM ORA07 and GWM TANK300 in global markets.

Furthermore, GWM prioritized ecological development initiatives, aligning with its core values of sustainability and people-centric innovation. The inauguration of first accessories center in the Middle East region established 1+N accessories support system and marked a significant milestone in enhancing overseas service capabilities. Additionally, GWM’s groundbreaking project in Brazil, the first hybrid flexible-fuel pickup, garnered support from high-ranking government officials, further validating GWM’s commitment to advancing eco-friendly transportation solutions.

In June, Mu Feng, President of GWM, also emphasized the criticality of new energy and intelligence in securing a competitive edge in the market. GWM received widespread recognition for its technological advancements, earning prestigious accolades such as ranking among the top ten hybrid systems and top ten transmissions. With 1,966 patent applications and 1,650 granted patents of new energy automobile industry, GWM emerged as the leading Chinese automotive company in patent disclosure and authorization, underscoring its unwavering commitment to research and development and establishing itself as a leader in technological innovation.

The sales performance of 519,226 units in H1, along with technological advancements and global expansion efforts, position GWM as a formidable force in the automotive industry. In H2, the launch of multiple NEV products will help the company maintain a steady growth.

In 2024, GWM will make a strong push in the PHEV and BEV, aiming to achieve a comprehensive sales volume of 1.9 million units. In the future, GWM will uphold the values of technology for the good and a people-centric approach, continuously leading innovation to provide intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions, thus creating a better future.

