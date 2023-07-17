South China Beauty Expo 2023 highlights fast-growing opportunities in Greater Bay Area

SHENZHEN, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Excitement is ramping up for the 2023 South China Beauty Expo (SCBE), which will be held from July 26 to 28, with the central theme “Consumer Insight, New Technology, Trend & Fashion”. Taking place at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian District), it will cover 20,000 sqm of exhibition area, gather nearly 700 beauty brand and supply chain enterprise exhibitors, and attract around 15,000 beauty industry attendees.

A new beauty hot spot

The beauty industry is in constant search for new products and brands, new channels, and new consumers, and major beauty brands are now targeting the spending power of China’s Greater Bay Area, and more specifically, the growth of “first-store economy” and “cross-border e-commerce” in Shenzhen.

According to the “2022 China Cross Border E-commerce Market Data Report” released by the ECRC (E-Commerce Research Centre), the transaction scale of China’s cross-border e-commerce market accounts for about 33% of the total value of China’s import and export of goods. This figure is expected to expand to 40%, while the cross-border market size is expected to approach 15 trillion CNY, in 2021-2022.

A new magnet for beauty companies, Shenzhen is at the forefront of the development of cross-border e-commerce in Mainland China. Many beauty brands have taken advantage of this growing channel to work with powerful e-commerce platform sellers, such as Amazon and AliExpress, resulting in new sales opportunities and expansion into international markets, including the United States and Europe.

Inside South China Beauty Expo 202

SCBE 2023 will reflect this growing beauty destination, focusing on current trends and fashions in the industry. The exhibition will be divided into areas such as: beauty daily chemical zone; beauty technology zone; beauty supply chain zone; and manufacturing zone. It will bring together the core elements of cosmetics and toiletries, home care, beauty equipment, makeup accessories, perfumery, ODM & OEM, plastic packaging materials, glass packaging materials, paper packaging materials, packaging design and other high-quality enterprises in the beauty industry chain event.

Within the exhibition, the three-day “Future Beauty Summit” will be taking place, featuring five thematic forums: beauty trends; beauty investment and financing inventory; beauty e-commerce; beauty cross-border e-commerce; and beauty innovation supply chain.

Meanwhile, reflecting Shenzhen’s industrial resources, the event will present two themed sessions “Beauty Industrial Design” and “Beauty Cross-border E-Commerce”, focusing on four elements of sustainable development, namely manufacturing upgrading, design innovation, marketing innovation, and new channels exploration.

A new market for beauty

Since the first edition of the South China Beauty Expo in 2020, Shenzhen cross-border e-commerce sellers have become one of the largest audience groups of the exhibition, attracted by the high numbers of source manufacturers attending. International brands are attracted too by the well-developed beauty supply chain, and import and export traders in the Pearl River Delta. Speedy customs clearance, foreign exchange settlement, tax refund and other links of cross-border e-commerce import and export business have helped expedite the number of start-ups in the area, which quickly spread into the whole country.

New pressures create new trends

The beauty industry’s supply chain is under pressure from a number of directions. The dual pressure of product innovation design and environment protection, for example, leads to increasing prices and intensified market competition. At the same time, common demands of upstream and downstream beauty enterprises are for strengthening the competitiveness of packaging materials, and creating differentiated competitive advantages for brands via innovative equipment, technology and materials. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry’s management requirements have become stricter, with new regulations including the electronic registration certificate for cosmetics.

50 industry leaders

The pioneering “50 industry leaders” event will offer fresh business ideas, business exchanges, gatherings and negotiations, in particular targeting emerging brands and innovative companies. Speakers from Mintel, WGSN, e-commerce platforms, beauty brands, design studios and other companies will interact with beauty practitioners and attendees one-on-one, to discuss new possibilities and ideas in the beauty business.

Interactive sustainability

With sustainability an enduring trend, SCBE 2023 event will present interactive activity area The Beauty Factory, where attendees will find the “green beauty, empty bottle recycling” zone, created by Yan An Tang and featuring Zhitong Technology’s 3D printing experience. This immersive experience will allow the audience to experience the innovative power of sustainable development.

