PVcase Secures $100M Investment To Support Its Mission: Cut Solar’s Growing “Data Risk” Challenge

Round led by investment funds Highland Europe, Energize Ventures and existing investor Elephant underscores critical need for disruptive technology solutions to propel rapidly growing demand for new solar projects

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PVcase, the global leader in solar project design software, announced today it has secured a joint investment of $100 million, bringing the company’s total funding to over $123 million. Highland Europe, Energize and existing investor Elephant all participated in the round.

Despite considerable resources already invested in the solar market, the solar engineering industry lacks the digitization needed to keep pace with demand. As the leading solar design solution PVcase is making solar project design faster, more efficient, and precise while solving the solar industry’s growing problem of “data risk.”

Data risk arises from a chain of factors. Utility-scale solar’s rapid global growth has made qualified designers and engineers scarce, growing developers’ use of software to automate tasks in design and ongoing operations. Yet data sources for that software – particularly in Europe – are in older formats, such as PDFs and hard copy records. And most solar software platforms were designed independent of each other, built to automate only a handful of tasks.

As a result, developers must now use as many as 70 different data sets, most with fields of data that must be manually matched when moving from one software platform to the next. These multiple, time-consuming and customized transfers inevitably degrade data quality, creating data risk.

“Data risk is a technical problem that has become an industry-wide constraint,” said PVcase CEO David Trainavicius. “We plan to use this investment to drive more cost and time savings by offering a one-stop solar design platform.”

PVcase aims to cover every step in the design and operations process in a single platform and this investment comes on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition of solar siting leader Anderson Optimization. The two platforms’ data fields have already been matched, enabling transfer with a few mouse clicks. PVcase also introduced Anderson Optimization software to the European market, first covering Germany, Spain and the UK. PVcase estimates that European developers will be able to cut their project design process from weeks to roughly 20 minutes.

The merged product line carries a significant number of benefits. Trainavicius said the biggest is ensuring developers only spend time and resources on viable sites

“Good, streamlined data across the design and construction lifecycle is the fuel we need to keep the renewable energy transition moving toward a cleaner future. We need to advance solar operations fully into the digital age by reducing data risk. We’re making this investment so PVcase can lead the industry to a solution,” said Irena Goldenberg, Partner at Highland Europe.

“The utility-scale solar industry is poised for explosive global growth in the coming years, yet it currently lacks the digital tools needed to meet the demand of the market,” said John Tough, managing partner of Energize Ventures and now a member of the PVcase board of directors. “Software solutions aimed at automating solar workflows and increasing data integrity are required for the market to become profitable and scalable. After getting to know the PVcase team, product and customers over the last two years, Energize is confident that PVcase is the software the industry needs to unlock its growth potential.”

All three investment funds said they invested in PVcase because its strong financial performance has positioned it to acquire other software platforms in pursuit of its long-term goal of being a one-stop solution for the solar engineering community.

The company has operated almost exclusively from its revenue stream while expanding into 75 countries. This enabled it to build earlier investments into a significant cash reserve to use in upcoming acquisitions.

“In utility-scale solar design and construction, the physical output can only be as good as the software and data inputs. PVcase is building the leading end-to-end solution in the category, allowing its customers to more effectively design and develop scaled solar projects,” said Peter Fallon, General Partner at Elephant. “The Company is growing rapidly and capital efficiently, and we are excited to continue to back the team.”

“For solar data, there are no standards for how much to collect, when and how often to collect it, and what the data should cover,” said PVcase Chief Commercial Officer Douglas Geist. “PVcase’s momentum won the confidence of these investors that we can address this challenge.”

PVcase is a next-generation PV software-as-a-service company. Driven by world-class engineering and a cutting-edge development team, PVcase is helping power the energy transition by making solar project design faster, more efficient and more precise.

We give design teams the confidence that they can manage the risk to data quality as they use different software platforms for individual tasks in the design process – what we call “data risk.” That’s why PVcase products are the top choice of solar design professionals and development companies in 75 countries. Apart from the acclaimed Ground Mount tool, the company also offers PVcase Roof Mount and Yield software.

