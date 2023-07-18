AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

HONG KONG’S COA RETAINS ITS TITLE AS THE BEST BAR IN ASIA FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

PRNewswire July 19, 2023

HONG KONG, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 

  • Coa ranks No.1 and is named The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier
  • The list features 13 new entries and bars spanning 17 cities
  • Singapore leads with 11 bars and Jigger & Pony at No.2 wins Rémy Martin Legend of the List
  • Analogue Initiative, Singapore takes Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
  • Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok is named London Essence Best New Opening
  • Virtù, Tokyo wins Disaronno Highest New Entry
  • Hiroyasu Kayama of Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo is crowned Roku Industry Icon
  • Zest, Seoul is named Nikka Highest Climber
  • Night Hawk, Singapore is Campari One To Watch
  • The Cocktail Club, Jakarta wins Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu
Coa celebrates its third consecutive No.1 at the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 awards ceremony, sponsored by Perrier, live from Hong Kong

 

For the full 1-50 list, please view here.

The list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at a live awards ceremony tonight in Hong Kong. The highly-anticipated countdown featured bars from 17 cities across Asia and culminated in Coa in Hong Kong being named The Best Bar in Asia. The awards ceremony is available to view on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.

Coa, Hong Kong has achieved the remarkable feat of holding onto the No.1 spot as The Best Bar in Asia for three consecutive years. Established in 2017 by bartender-owner Jay Khan, the bar takes its name from the agave harvesting tool and showcases a vast collection of over 200 bottles of tequila, mezcal, and other handcrafted Mexican spirits like raicilla, bacanora, sotol, and charanda. Coa made its debut on the list in 2019, securing the Highest New Entry Award at No.12 and has been steadily rising in popularity since.

At No.2 is Singapore’s Jigger & Pony, also The Best Bar in Singapore for the third year running, and winner of Rémy Martin Legend of the List. BKK Social Club is named The Best Bar in Thailand at No.3.

Mark Sansom, Content Director for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, says: “We are overjoyed to celebrate Asia’s vibrant bar community for the first time in Hong Kong. Congratulations to Jay Khan and the team at Coa for holding onto its top position — the first bar in Asia to take the No.1 spot for three years in a row.” 

Media centre:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155166/List_Best_Bars.pdf

 

 

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023 Logo

 

 

SOURCE 50 Best

