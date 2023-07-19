AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MDT Introduces Foundry Services and IP Licensing for Magnetic Sensors

PRNewswire July 19, 2023

MDT Offers Industrial Partners Advanced Magnetoresistance Wafer Fabrication Technology and Mass Production Capacity to Drive Technology Innovation and Synergetic Growth in Magnetic Sensor Market

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT) introduces new service options to further enhance its comprehensive offerings, ranging from standard or customized magnetic sensor products to foundry services and IP licensing. By providing industrial partners with access to MDT’s leading-edge magnetoresistance materials and wafer fabrication technology through its high-capacity 8-inch wafer fab, these expanded services aiming to facilitate innovation and collaboration in the magnetic sensor market.

MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd. Logo

MDT manufacturers magnetic sensors in TMR (Tunneling-Magnetoresistance), AMR (Anisotropic-Magnetoresistance), and GMR (Giant-Magnetoresistance) technologies. Backed by a strong IP portfolio, MDT has established itself as a leading manufacturer in the industry, offering a wide-ranging product portfolio including linear and angular position sensors, speed sensors, current sensors, and switch sensors. Through the recent upgrade of its manufacturing facility to a self-owned 8-inch high-capacity wafer fab with IATF-16949 qualification, MDT is positioned to broaden its service offerings while reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality magnetic sensor solutions to the market.

The enhanced service options include:

  • TMR/AMR/GMR sensors in wafers, bare-dice, or packaged devices, offering customers the most suitable option from MDT’s extensive product portfolios and design libraries;
  • Custom design services, allowing to create unique solutions that precisely align with application requirements;
  • Sensor design for integration with ASIC, aiming for compact, highly integrated, feature-rich, and cost-effective magnetic sensor solutions;
  • Foundry services for the entire spectrum of TMR/GMR/AMR sensor production, including thin-film deposition, sensing device processing, packaging, and magnetic property testing for both wafers and packaged devices, allowing customers to leverage MDT’s advanced manufacturing capabilities to achieve consistent quality and fast time-to-market;
  • IP Licensing, enabling customers to incorporate MDT’s cutting-edge technology and develop their own products with differentiation.

MDT’s renewed service options cater to diverse customer requirements, offering a variety of new possibilities for magnetic sensor integration and customization. By collaborating closely with MDT, customers can create highly differentiated products that are tailored to their application requirements. This collaboration enables optimized performance, reduced cost, and accelerated time-to-market. With access to MDT’s leading-edge technologies, industrial partners can drive innovation in their respective markets with streamlined development processes and enhanced competitiveness of their products.

About MDT
MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Shanghai and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts
Jinfeng Liu, [email protected]
Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)
Jilie Wei, [email protected],
Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mdt-introduces-foundry-services-and-ip-licensing-for-magnetic-sensors-301878549.html

SOURCE MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.

