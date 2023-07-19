AbbVie Employees Volunteer to Make an Impact on over 1,300 Lives in Asia with 8th Annual “Week of Possibilities” to Support Local Communities

AbbVie in Asia has joined AbbVie’s global efforts to make a difference in local communities.

Thousands of AbbVie employees in Asia participated in service projects to strengthen local communities, expand educational programs, and make a positive environmental impact.

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AbbVie employees in Asia participated in its eighth annual Week of Possibilities (WOP) volunteering program, which unites employees around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities through volunteering.

From June 7 to July 7, over 940 employees joined forces with trusted non-profit organizations to take part in hands-on volunteer projects to benefit local communities such as donation drives, environmental clean-ups, or protection, planting trees, caring for the elderly, as well as spending time with disadvantaged or disabled children. The participating countries and locations included Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, India, Taiwan, and South Korea.

“At AbbVie, our unwavering dedication to the Asian community drives us to actively contribute through volunteerism. We are thrilled to collaborate with our esteemed partners in each country, channeling our collective efforts to create a profound difference in the lives of children, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and the environment,” expressed Peggy Wu, Vice President, Asia, AbbVie. “During our highly anticipated WOP, an annual volunteer initiative that unites thousands of AbbVie employees worldwide, we seize the opportunity to serve our local communities in Asia with boundless enthusiasm and impact.”

In each WOP location, service projects are selected to ensure that AbbVie volunteer efforts align with the greatest needs of each local community. AbbVie’s approach to this annual signature employee engaging voluntary initiative is to have meaningful partnerships with non-profit organizations, striving to be more than just a quick fix for a deeper problem. 1,308 beneficiaries were positively impacted by the various activities conducted throughout the week across Asia.

To provide aid to children and the elderly, we collaborated with local organizations from seven locations in India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Hong Kong. Over 900 children and elderly benefited from the learning opportunities as well as the interactive activities that were organized by our partners and volunteers.

Providing aid for children, employees from India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Philippines organized activities such as a donation drive to provide underprivileged children with school supplies and toys, workshops with the children and their families, preparing food for the children, and spending time with children who suffer from autism and special needs. They also engaged in activities like painting of schools and conducting experiential learning workshops. In helping the elderly, our Singapore, Taiwan and Indian employees engaged in activities to improve the well-being of the elderly by spending time with them and conducting a self-care awareness session for them.

“We are grateful to the employees of AbbVie for taking time to visit our province and spend your time with the kids,” expressed Gina Torres of Santo Nino Biaan Elementary School, Philippines.

In line with the global ESG practices, five locations from South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Philippines, participated in environmental activities. These included planting and harvesting vegetables for orphanages, coastal clean-ups, waterways clean-up, tree planting, and improving space ventilation to improve the air in rehabilitation centers for the disadvantaged. Over 500 employees from these sites were involved in carrying out these environment protection activities.

“As an “urban kid”, I initially perceived harvesting as a simple task, however, I quickly realized that it required patience. I was delighted to contribute a little effort so that the children could eat fresh and delicious vegetables,” said Wang Yi-Chuan from the Taiwan team at AbbVie.

AbbVie’s Week of Possibilities started in 2014 and is now a global tradition for the company. It is funded in part by the AbbVie Foundation and focuses on service projects in the local communities in which AbbVie employees live and work around the world.

You can view images of AbbVie’s Week of Possibilities volunteer initiatives in Asia here .

Learn more about AbbVie’s Week of Possibilities at www.abbvie.com/givesback and AbbVie’s ongoing commitment to local communities in its 2022 ESG Action Report .

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About the AbbVie Foundation

The AbbVie Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, is dedicated to having a remarkable impact for local communities in need around the world through a commitment to building sustainable health care systems and effective educational programs. For more information, please visit www.abbviefoundation.org .

