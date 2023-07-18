The Penta-Annual Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Graphene Symposium 2023: A Distinguished Convergence of Graphene Scientific and Technological Discourse in Fangshan

BEIJING, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the collective region of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei functioned as the stage for the significant Fifth Graphene Symposium, resonating under the thoughtful and all-encompassing theme, “Embracing New Visions of Graphene and Steering the Carbon Future”. This pivotal symposium transpired in the historically-rich district of Fangshan, Beijing, specifically in Yanshan. The event was graced by an assembly of over 500 delegates, comprising eminent functionaries from governmental bodies, respected researchers hailing from Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei, luminaries from the various innovation centers within the graphene industry, as well as various stakeholders from across the graphene industry chain. The objective was a comprehensive exchange and showcase of advanced research findings, insightful discourse on commercialization methodologies, and an evaluative discussion on the trajectory of the new material industry.

The Symposium was hosted by a coalition comprising the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, Administrative Commission of Zhongguancun Science Park, and the Fangshan District People’s Government of Beijing Municipality. It was jointly organized by the Beijing Institute of Graphene Technology and the Beijing Association for Advanced Carbon Industry Promotion, among others.

Distinguished academics, including Nobel Laureate Professor Konstantin Novoselov and esteemed scholars such as Jiang Shicheng, Liu Yunqi, and Wang Shouguo, were invited to contribute their expert knowledge at this convention. They each delivered comprehensive lectures on the latest advancements in the field, focusing on the wide-ranging applications and future prospects of graphene in sectors encompassing new energy, environmental conservation, and electronics.

The conference served as the seminal venue for the official inauguration of the Steering Committee of the International Carbon Materials Union (ICMU) and the International Cooperation and Exchange Base of the Beijing Graphene Industry Innovation Center. These notable establishments are anticipated to be catalysts for further domestic and international collaborations in the graphene and carbon materials industry within the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region, while fostering synchronous development.

Prominent figures, including the Director of the National Graphene Institute, Vladimir Falko; Antonio Correia, President of the Phantoms Foundation; Thoroh de Souza, Chair of the Graphene and Nanomaterials Research Center in Brazil; Matt Walker, a former official of the UK Department for International Trade; and Denis Koltsov, Chair of the ISO Technical Committee 299 on Nanotechnologies, extended their felicitations to the conference via recorded video messages.

During the contractual segment of the conference, more than 30 corporations and institutions participated in agreement signings. Of particular interest was the Yanshan Cloud Industrial Park in the Fangshan District of Beijing. Concentrating on innovative display materials, graphene, and hydrogen energy, it has enabled a “1+3” industrial agglomeration development and currently accommodates 145 enterprises. In addition, the Beijing Advanced Carbon Materials Industrial Equity Fund was inaugurated with a cumulative scale of CNY 5 billion, providing a substantial impetus for the synchronous development of the graphene industry in the region.

The product release section of the conference witnessed multiple institutions showcasing their trailblazing graphene products, underscoring the exceptional potential of graphene and aiding in bolstering its market presence.

The exhibition portion of the conference displayed the fruits of research in graphene and other new materials from 28 institutions, with a total of 144 exhibits showcased.

An application forum was an additional highlight of the symposium, where panelists engaged in a comprehensive discourse on high-end synthetic materials, the industrial application of graphene thermal management technology, and the potential of graphene in the realm of high-efficiency energy storage.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Graphene Symposium has progressively established itself as an influential international platform for academic exchange in recent years. Going forward, the Fangshan District aims to create a cohesive innovation platform for industries within the region, augment international collaborations, and foster the coordinated development of graphene and carbon materials industries in the region.

SOURCE Beijing Association for Advanced Carbon Industry Promotion