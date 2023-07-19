OGA 2023 Elevates Flagship Event with Energy Industries Council Conference and Rekindles Influential Partnerships, to be Held on Sept 13-15 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Oil and Gas Asia (OGA), Southeast Asia’s largest trade event for the oil and gas industry, announces its 19th show will be held from September 13 to 15 with exciting new partnerships after a roaring in-person comeback last year.

OGA 2023 event will see a brand new collaboration with the Energy Industries Council (EIC) as Conference Partner to convene its annual conference at OGA for the first time, bringing greater value to show participants as stakeholders and governments deliberate energy security and transition pathways.

The two-day conference titled EIC APAC Energy Conversations focusing on the future of energy will take place on Sept 13 and 14 with 40 speakers providing insightful discussions and a myriad of networking and business matching opportunities for attending delegates.

The comprehensive agenda will tackle what’s ahead for the industry, net zero and energy security, low carbon solutions, the global energy outlook and pathways in upstream and downstream decarbonisation.

The partnership between EIC and OGA demonstrates their commitment to fostering a sustainable and resilient oil, gas & petrochemicals engineering industry in Asia.

OGA also reinforced its ties with the Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA), Malaysian Oil, Gas and Energy Services Council (MOGSC), Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC) and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) as Supporting Partners to boost knowledge exchange and expand networking opportunities for potential new business and long-term relationships.

Anchored by its flagship trade event, OGA is bracing to welcome 2,000 local and foreign companies and brands including 7 international pavilions, and 25,000 visitors from over 50 countries to Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

McDermott Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, E&P O&M Services Sdn Bhd, PBJY Group Sdn Bhd, Ebara Pumps Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Henkel Singapore Pte Ltd, Thai Benkan Co.Ltd, Measat Communication Systems Sdn Bhd and Baker Hughes are among the big names confirmed.

The bustling exhibition floor will be busier than ever with a new open dialogue space called Speak OGA which will see MPA, MRPC, MOGSC and other supporting partners spotlight topics revolved around the ASEAN energy landscape agenda, 4th Industrial Revolution, downstream petrochemicals and as well as offshore and marine.

Held throughout the three days, Speak OGA creates a shared platform for participants to heighten peer-to-peer learning and build a strong professional network.

Malaysian oil and gas players will be able to leverage the international diversity at OGA to promote their capabilities and solutions at the SME Pavilion, OGSE Awards and MATRADE’s flagship International Sourcing Programme (INSP).

MOGSC is the driving force behind the SME Pavilion exclusively for Malaysian vendors to showcase their products and services whereas MPRC is supporting the OGSE Awards to recognise innovative Malaysian players in a bid for a for a RM250,000 grant.

As the national trade promotion agency, MATRADE is a regular stakeholder in OGA with INSP to facilitate one-to-one pre-arranged business meetings between Malaysian exporters and foreign companies aimed at paving new partnerships or to increase exports.

Since 1987, OGA has played a pivotal role in bringing together regional capabilities and practising professionals from all segments of the industry to tap business opportunities and network with each other and representatives from government and corporate sector.

“We are delighted to work with EIC and continue our collaboration with MPA, MOGSC, MPRC and MATRADE, on a single OGA platform. These partnerships are built on expertise and a collective vision to bring know how to the industry. It will enhance the OGA flagship where market players can get to know each other better in talking business or innovation technology. OGA will remain a pragmatic and productive platform to bring together a wide range of professionals in the industry,” said Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager, Informa Markets Malaysia.

“We are thrilled to be a Conference Partner of OGA to reflect and discuss the future of the oil and gas and energy industry in Asia, specifically with regards to the decarbonisation pathways on how to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. We are inviting key local stakeholders and national oil companies from the region to our EIC conference to deliberate and discuss what is the realistic approach for Asia in the efforts to achieve targets in net zero carbon emissions. There will also be excellent networking opportunities and business matching for Malaysian energy supply chain SMEs who are our local partners. As one of the largest trade associations for energy in the UK, EIC tracks USD13.5 trillion of global energy projects where 70% of the projects are for renewable energy,” said Mr Azman Nasir, EIC Regional Director (Asia Pacific).

Last year, industry professionals returned in force to OGA when the show resumed face-to-face after a three-year Covid lapse, drawing a record 24,551 visitors with 55% attending for the first time.

Over half of the attendees cited their objective was to obtain market information and source for new products and technology. The largest group of professionals was from engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) followed next by maintenance and repair.

For information on exhibiting, sponsorship opportunities and visitor registration, visit us at www.oilandgas-asia.com.

Notes to Editor

Oil & Gas Asia (OGA), in short for Asian Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals Engineering Exhibition, was established in Malaysia in 1987. Tracking the industry’s growth in Southeast Asia, OGA evolved into an important business and meeting place for industry professionals in the region. It continues to draw industry majors and emerging companies to tap business and investment opportunities in the international market and is a must-attend network event to connect with stakeholders in the entire industry chain and government representatives.

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com) creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

