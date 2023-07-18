HDC.Cloud 2023 was Held: Making Developers a Decisive Force

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On July 7, HDC.Cloud 2023 was held in Dongguan, China. HDC.Cloud aims to create a hub for global developers to stay up-to-date with the latest technology trends and foster future technological innovation. The event featured the official release of Huawei Cloud Pangu Models 3.0.

Reshaping Industries with Huawei Cloud

During his keynote speech on the afternoon of July 7, Mr. Zhang Ping’an, Huawei’s Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced the launch of Huawei Cloud Pangu Models 3.0 and Ascend AI cloud services. Guided by its three stated purposes — reshaping industries, honing technologies, and sharing success — Pangu Models 3.0 will focus on building up core competitiveness and helping customers, partners, and developers operationalize AI and drive real value creation across industries. With Ascend AI cloud services, a single compute cluster can provide 2,000 petaFLOPS of compute capacity, and a 1,000-card cluster can train a multi-billion parameter model for an uninterrupted 30 days. More reliable AI computing power has helped make large models more accessible than ever to industry customers.

Mr. Zhang said: “Huawei Cloud Pangu models will empower everyone from every industry with an intelligent assistant, making them more productive and efficient. We will uphold our mission of ‘AI for Industries‘, and use Pangu models to reshape all industries with AI. Every developer will have the power to change the world.”

At the same time, HDC.Cloud 2023 Asia-Pacific Sub Venue in Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia was held. At the event, Huawei Cloud took the discussion forward by providing developers with a practical and up-to-the-minute examination by looking at AI, big data, databases, cloud native, and so on. Developers communicated with Huawei professionals face to face and had a closer look into the frontier technologies.

Thailand and Indonesia session focused on the theme of data, introduced the Huawei Cloud Database Service and Data Governance DataArt domains, while Singapore session introducing the basics of Huawei Cloud and how to use Huawei Cloud services to build websites to enhance the capabilities of Huawei Cloud technologies in the community.

Huawei Cloud aims to build an open global ecosystem with a focus on developers. The cloud currently connects over 4.6 million developers worldwide and offers more than 10,000 services on KooGallery, its marketplace. Throughout the application development process, developers can take advantage of community communication, enablement training, technical support, application building, and distribution services. This comprehensive approach enhances the developer experience and accelerates application innovation, from migration and development to monetization.

Huawei Developer Competition 2023 Asia-Pacific Region

Huawei Developer Competition 2023 APAC kicked off on July, our flagship event for global ICT developers, opens up Huawei’s technological achievements for developers to find new solutions to real-world problems, thereby promoting an open, robust cloud ecosystem. Themed “Spark Infinity”, Huawei Developer Competition offers Huawei Cloud’s technologies, capabilities, and tools through open APIs and cloud services for developers to easily build, deploy, and manage applications on the cloud.

Registration for the competition has started! If you are interested to know more, visits the competition website here.

