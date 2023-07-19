Korea No.1 Athleisure Brand Mula Participated in WORLDWIDE SPORTEC 2023 TOKYO

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mula, a leading Athleisure Brand, is participating in SPORTEC 2023 TOKYO BIG SIGHT-EASTHALL, the largest Sports Industry Exhibition in Japan, which will be held in Tokyo from 2nd ~ 4th August 2023.

Mulawear is a popular sportswear brand known for its stylish and luxurious fitness wear. It caters to customers who value a healthy lifestyle and offers trendy designs, high-quality products, and affordable prices. Mulawear focuses on creating perfect, high-quality fitness wear by conducting research and development on materials and incorporating sensual designs. The brand’s main goal is to combine fashion and function, providing comfortable and well-fitting sportswear that enhances the wearer’s beauty. With its unique blend of emotions, values, and innovative functions, Mulawear stands out with its simple yet sophisticated style, elegance, and comfort. It is an accessible brand that adds significant value to its customers’ lives. Mulawear is a brand that customers can easily approach, and makes precious value.

Brand story

Mula means ‘making it fit to your body’. Mulawear believes that true beauty comes true when you realize the taste and sense that are just right for yourself, regardless of the standards of beauty defined by society.

We support women who love themselves and enjoy healthy lives doing sports. We create premium fitness wear that people can enjoy the comfort and beauty in the moment of finding the best fit.

For more information https://en.mulawear.com/

BIG SIGHT-EASTHALL

Booth # E2-17-29

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/korea-no1-athleisure-brand-mula-participated-in-worldwide-sportec-2023-tokyo-301880435.html

SOURCE Mula