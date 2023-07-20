Harbour City, Times Square, and Plaza Hollywood unite to host the largest Disney 100th Anniversary event in Hong Kong

Disney 100: Travel Together with Wharf Malls

HONG KONG, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The largest Disney 100th anniversary event in Hong Kong is being hosted at three shopping malls under Wharf Group from 14 July to 3 September! Harbour City, Times Square, and Plaza Hollywood, all located at the best sightseeing spots, have joined forces to create themed journeys featuring 18 photo spots and characters from Disney Classics, Princess series, Duffy and Friends, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. Visitors can also enjoy multiple activities like booth games and workshops and bring home exclusive collectibles from the pop-up stores. Whether they be locals or international tourists, this event brings the magic and wonder of Disney to fans of all ages.

Harbour City

Harbour City, Hong Kong’s largest shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, creates an exciting adventure journey across times and spaces, exploring the century-long charm of Disney. Fans can take photos at multiple spots, where over 30 characters are stationed across eight locations. A 25-meter-long “Sea Explorer” is situated along the waterfront of Victoria Harbour, where visitors can get aboard to meet Mickey and Friends. Over at the Observatory Deck, one can get into the Disney 100 themed hot air balloon at “Enchanted Balloon Odyssey” with Woody and Stitch to enjoy the 270-degree panoramic views of Victoria Harbour. Next to it is the 10-meter-wide forest world of Duffy and Friends that recreates the cute story scenes in 1:1 scale. The “Time Travel Theatre” features a 3.5-meter-tall Pinocchio, allowing visitors to revisit classic Disney moments and indulge in nostalgia.

Times Square

Located in the bustling Causeway Bay, Times Square invites visitors to take a fantasy journey with household classics welcoming patrons in various theme zones. Art installations of favourite characters, including Mickey, Sulley, and Buzz Lightyear will lead everyone to a world of magical Disney moments. Continue onto the interactive art gallery for a treasure hunt of familiar Disney quotes from Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Peter Pan and Aurora – with the help of a magic tool!

Plaza Hollywood

Discover the musical grandeur of the Disney universe at Plaza Hollywood in Diamond Hill, a vibrant neighbourhood in Kowloon! A massive Disney 100 Gate and cuddly Panda Mei from “Turning Red” welcome visitors at the entrance. Inside, visitors can immerse themselves in a colossal musical arena and enjoy interactive games. Iconic figures, including Mickey, Peter Pan and Stitch grace the stage in musician personas for a symphony extravaganza.

