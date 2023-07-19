Powerlink Queensland Selects Ribbon’s IP Wave Solutions to Transform Operational Network

Delivers seamless transition from legacy environment to advanced IP services

PLANO, Texas, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Powerlink, the electrical transmission grid operator in the Australian state of Queensland, has selected Ribbon to help modernize its statewide operational network. Part of Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), Powerlink’s network extends 1,700 km (1,055 miles), with 15,000 km (9,300 miles) of transmission lines.

Powerlink is utilizing Ribbon’s NPT family of routers to build a robust and protected internal communications network, as well as Ribbon’s industry-leading LightSoft. Network Management System (NMS). Intuitive and easy to use, LightSoft provides unified multi-layer, end-to-end network management via a simple point and click interface.

“Powerlink is recognized for its ability to deliver critical infrastructure and electrical transmission services in Queensland,” said Mickey Wilf, Managing Director APAC and Africa, Ribbon. “We’re proud to partner with them as they migrate their operations network to an all IP environment and look forward to a close working relationship with their technical teams in the future.”

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally.

About Powerlink

Powerlink is a leading Australian provider of high voltage electricity transmission network services, combining innovation with insight to deliver safe, cost effective and reliable solutions.

We are a Government Owned Corporation that owns, develops, operates and maintains the high voltage electricity transmission network in Queensland. Our network extends 1,700 kilometres from Cairns to the New South Wales border.

Our purpose is to connect Queenslanders to a world-class energy future, providing electricity to five million Queenslanders and 238,000 businesses.

