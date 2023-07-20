HCLTech and Schneider Electric collaborate to develop sustainability solutions for data centers in APAC

SINGAPORE and NOIDA, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has announced its collaboration with Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, to develop carbon-efficient solutions for data centers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

“With the growth of the digital economy, it is important that enterprises responsibly manage their data center energy consumption. We look forward to collaborating with Schneider Electric to develop sustainability solutions for data centers in APAC,” said Tan Boon Hien, Senior Vice President and Head of APAC Sustainability, HCLTech. “Assessing risk and responsibility, we will integrate HCLTech’s best practices in information technology (IT) with Schneider Electric’s operational technology (OT) to develop solutions that significantly help improve efficiency, productivity and modernization of data centers, reducing the overall carbon footprint.”

Enterprises around the world are investing in sustainability initiatives to boost their environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings. Siloed IT and OT processes present challenges in optimizing the end-to-end supply chain of data centers. HCLTech and Schneider Electric will jointly explore innovations in sustainability and deliver converged IT-OT solutions to help clients meet regulatory compliances and accelerate decarbonization programs in the APAC region.

“Sustainability is a critical imperative for businesses today and we at Schneider Electric believe that we have a key role to play in helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We recognize the significant impact of data centers on the environment, particularly in terms of energy consumption and carbon emissions,” said Michel Arres, Vice President of IT Channel and Alliances, International Secure Power Division of Schneider Electric. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with HCLTech to develop carbon-efficient solutions for data centers in the Asia Pacific region. By combining our strengths in IT and OT, we can drive the convergence of these domains and enable our customers to achieve sustainable data center operations.”

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2023 totaled $12.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About Schneider Electric



Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

