AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

LyondellBasell Recognized as ESG Leader

PRNewswire July 20, 2023

HOUSTON and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it received a rating of AA, on a scale of CCC to AAA, in the MSCI ESG Ratings Assessment and is now part of the ‘leader’ category. The new rating is an improvement from the ‘A’ status LyondellBasell received last year and is reflective of the actions the company has taken on carbon mitigation and its industry-leading corporate governance practices.

MSCI ESG Ratings Scale

“Our ESG success is measured by the meaningful progress we continue to make on our climate strategy, transparency and the actions we take,” said Andrea Brown, LyondellBasell chief sustainability officer. “We believe in creating solutions for everyday sustainable living, and an important component of this is ensuring we maintain our momentum in progressing our ESG activities in a positive direction.”

AA ratings are awarded to the top 10% of companies within each sector included in the index — those who are leading their industry in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities. For more information, please see the MSCI ESG Ratings website.

Disclaimer
The use by LyondellBasell of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of LyondellBasell by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

About us
We are LyondellBasell – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world’s largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

LyondellBasell

 

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.