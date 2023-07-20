AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Herbalife Employees and Distributors Spend Over 3,200 Hours Giving Back to Communities Across Asia Pacific During Global Month of Purpose

PRNewswire July 20, 2023

HONG KONG, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Premier health and wellness company Herbalife concluded today its Global Month of Purpose across Asia Pacific. Herbalife employees and distributors gave back to their communities by spending over 3,200 hours from April to June, volunteering in a host of activities benefiting people and the environment, in Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. 

“The Global Month of Purpose initiative complements our robust program of serving communities in need, creating additional opportunities to enable our employees and distributors to volunteer for worthy causes,” said Stephen Conchie, Regional President for Asia Pacific and China at Herbalife. “Whether it is the gift of time by volunteering at local Casa Herbalife programs, supporting neighbourhood food kitchens, or picking up trash from beaches, our employees and distributors are continuously making positive efforts to improve our communities and planet.”

The volunteering activities conducted by Herbalife employees and distributors across the Asia Pacific region are aligned with the company’s Global Responsibility agenda, focused on making positive social and environmental impacts. To encourage volunteerism, Herbalife offers 16 hours of paid time off each year for its employees to perform community services.

Herbalife employees in the Philippines preparing hot meals for people in need.

During this year’s Global Month of Purpose, the majority of activities across Asia Pacific focused on helping underserved communities, such as preparing nutritious meals for and playing sports with children from underprivileged families who are being cared for through the Herbalife Casa Program, which is supported by Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.

Other volunteer work included a visit to a school for mentally impaired children by Herbalife employees and distributors in Vietnam, who played games with and gave gifts to the children. Additionally, Herbalife volunteers in the Philippines donated their time to assist Rise Against Hunger in preparing hot meals for 2,500 people in need. 

Herbalife volunteers in Taiwan collected 183kg of waste during a beach clean-up event.

Beach clean-ups, soap recycling and tree planting were among the volunteering activities around positive environmental impacts. Notably, during a beach clean-up in Taiwan, Herbalife volunteers picked up garbage weighing 183kg in total. In Indonesia, Herbalife employees visited the collection branches of the company’s global responsibility partner, Plastic Bank, where they learned of the pressing need to stop ocean plastic, while also helping collect waste plastic.

The Global Month of Purpose initiative contributes to Herbalife’s goal of making 50 million positive impacts that nourish people and our planet by 2030, the company’s 50th anniversary.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/herbalife-employees-and-distributors-spend-over-3-200-hours-giving-back-to-communities-across-asia-pacific-during-global-month-of-purpose-301881864.html

SOURCE Herbalife Asia Pacific

