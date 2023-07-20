AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

TUMI Announces Second Global Partnership With Tottenham Hotspur

PRNewswire July 20, 2023

TUMI to support the football club on its Asia-Pacific pre-season tour

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club announced their second global partnership, designating TUMI as an official partner of the club’s pre-season Asia-Pacific tour following the success of last year’s partnership in Korea.

TUMI_Tottenham_Hotspur_Partnership_Logo

This year, TUMI is supporting the team throughout its Asia-Pacific tour, visiting Perth, Bangkok and Singapore, and celebrating with special activations planned while in Singapore from July 23 – 26. Amongst the activations will be an exclusive event at the TUMI store in Singapore’s ION mall with appearances from brand ambassadors and Tottenham Hotspur players Son Heung-min and Richarlison, featuring customer giveaways, photo-opportunities and autograph signings.

“TUMI is thrilled to be back again for the Club’s pre-season tour supporting our ambassadors Son Heung-min and Richarilson, along with their teammates. At TUMI, we are committed to creating high-performance lifestyle products with details designed to perform. We are delighted to equip the Club on their journey, helping them perform at their best before even stepping on the field,” stated Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & eCommerce, TUMI.

TUMI are once again providing bags and luggage for Tottenham Hotspur players, with each team member receiving personalized products to help bring functionality and ease to their pre-season journeys. The athletes have been supplied products from some of TUMI’s most popular collections, including the Alpha Bravo Search Backpack, 19 Degree Polycarbonate Extended Trip Expandable Luggage, Alpha 3 International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On and Alpha Organizer Brief. 

Abigail Marshall-Cox, Tottenham Hotspur Head of Strategic Partnerships said “Following the success of our partnership during last year’s Korea Tour, we are thrilled to once again be working with TUMI to support our players and staff during our trip across three different cities in the Asia-Pacific region this pre-season. Our teams are equipped with the highest quality products to support our travel plans and busy schedule.”

Discover and shop at TUMI.com and TUMI stores worldwide. Visit the site for more information about partnerships, capsule collections, design excellence, and more.

About TUMI 

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media Contacts
Alexandra Gillis
PR & Social Manager 
[email protected]
TUMI

Nicole Colasanto
[email protected]
SHADOW

 

SOURCE Tumi, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.