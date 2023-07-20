Onfido Awarded Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Superior AI-powered Digital Identity Verification Solutions

Onfido is a trusted global technology leader in identity verification, fraud detection, and AI development, helping businesses prevent fraud risks while enhancing the user experience.

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the fraud detection and prevention industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Onfido with the 2023 European Company of the Year Award. Onfido enables consumers worldwide to access services with flawless digital identity verification across a wide range of industries including FS, iGaming, transportation, eCommerce, and telecommunications.

The company has more than 10 years of experience in the market and serves over 1,000 customers worldwide, with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, India, and Singapore. Onfido’s platform enables companies to customize how they build trust with their customers, choosing from a flexible suite of verification methods including trusted data sources, passive fraud signals, and award-winning document and biometric verification.

Onfido’s Real Identity Platform provides customers with simple integrations, global coverage, and a highly configurable system, with an extensive suite of products. Customers can integrate without a single line of code using Onfido Studio’s workflow builder and access a library of identity verification methods through Verification Suite, all powered by Atlas™ AI. Onfido leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology and global verification developments to deliver accurate results in seconds, strengthening the company’s strong commitment to innovation.

“Onfido’s vision centers on simplifying identity for all stakeholders, from the end user to the businesses that purchase its platform. The company combines deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with advanced AI technology that globally enforces inclusive, open business-to-customer relationships that help build trust,” said Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Onfido consistently delivers world-class customer service through its team of highly dedicated customer success specialists, who assist customers with maximum efficiency and help them to optimize their identity verification journeys. Furthermore, Onfido supports customers with key resources, such as white papers, research reports, and blogs, enabling them to remain engaged with the company and keep abreast of new developments.

The company’s customer-centric approach is rooted in using direct customer feedback and industry trends to drive its product roadmap and innovate to continue differentiating itself from alternative solutions in the market. As a result, Onfido is a major participant in the fraud detection and prevention industry and is on track to dominate the sector with its highly innovative vision.

“Frost & Sullivan applauds Onfido for its achievements in the fraud detection and prevention industry. The company continues to show exponential growth and product enhancements that justify its position as a market leader,” noted Dolores Aleman, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

