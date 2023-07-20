AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX has Ranked among the Top Ten Globally in MT4 Trading Volume for 11 Consecutive Quarters

PRNewswire July 20, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, industry-leading media Finance Magnates released its highly anticipated industry report for the first quarter of 2023, focusing on Contracts for Difference (CFD). ATFX ranking in the top 7 globally for its leading MT4 trading volume in Q1 of 2023 is remarkable, as this achievement places ATFX in the global top ten positions for 11 consecutive quarters. It is worth mentioning that ATFX entered the top ten globally in terms of trading volume in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to the data from the quarterly report, ATFX achieved an average monthly MT4 trading volume of $158 billion in the first quarter of 2023, with a total quarterly trading volume of $474 billion. This represents a year-on-year growth of 17.91% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and a quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.94% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, the trading volume for precious metals CFDs increased by 64.69%, currency pair CFDs increased by 23.72%, and energy CFDs increased by 6.62%.

The report released by Finance Magnates provides guidance for the development of CFD companies. ATFX’s continuous leadership in trading volume for multiple quarters is driven by strong technological innovation and an innovation-driven strategy, which have empowered the brand to upgrade its services and introduce new products. The data from the report clearly indicates that ATFX has been making progress in various aspects. The increase in active accounts reflects the recognition of the platform’s services by customers, and the increase in trading volume shows that customers have shown a strong preference for the platform’s services, product variety, and trading experience.

The past serves as a prologue. Moving forward, we will continue to serve every customer worldwide with enthusiasm, high-quality service, and efficient financial efficiency.

ATFX
ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com )

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-has-ranked-among-the-top-ten-globally-in-mt4-trading-volume-for-11-consecutive-quarters-301881747.html

SOURCE ATFX

