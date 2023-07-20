CDP APPOINTS SHERRY MADERA AS CEO

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CDP, the global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions, has appointed Sherry Madera as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Madera is currently SVP of Public Policy at Mastercard and Chair of the Future of Sustainable Data Alliance (FoSDA), a global organization focused on supporting data requirements to drive success in sustainable finance. She will begin her role as CEO at CDP on 1st October 2023.

Ms Madera brings a unique mix of experience from business, policy making, and diplomacy that will equip her to successfully lead CDP into an exciting new era of environmental leadership.

Over 20 years ago, CDP pioneered using capital markets to encourage companies to voluntarily disclose their environmental impact, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources, and protect forests; creating the first global system for environmental disclosure. Today, the data gathered by CDP is fundamental to climate action, enabling companies, governments, and regulators worldwide to successfully set and meet climate commitments.

In 2022 over 18,700 companies representing around 50% of global market capitalization and over 1,100 cities, states and regions disclosed information through CDP on climate change, deforestation, and water security at the request of more than 740 financial institutions and 280 major purchasers. The 2023 disclosure period is due to close at the end of July for scoring.

Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chair of CDP Trustees, said: “We’re excited for Sherry to join us as our new Chief Executive in October. Her breadth of experience across business, policy making, and diplomacy and her conviction about the importance of data as a fundamental driver of climate action positions her perfectly for the next phase of CDP’s growth.

“CDP partnered in its search for a new CEO with Executive Search company, Odgers Berndtson, who provided a diverse and global shortlist. It was truly wonderful to see how attractive CDP is as an employer in the market and the calibre of candidates attracted by this opportunity.

“We would also like to thank Jamie Neil, who as interim CEO has led a programme of significant operational improvement within CDP that will help set us up for future scale and success.”

Sherry Madera said: “I’m honoured to be joining CDP as data is recognised for its critical importance in measuring and managing climate actions. The scale of the climate and nature crises means CDP’s work is more urgent than ever. Without data we are blind in the fight against climate change and CDP’s pioneering role has become mainstream and essential to stakeholders including governments and regulators. I’m looking forward to working with a talented global team to build on our unique position in the climate data ecosystem to help define global policy and drive corporate action on climate change”

Paul Dickinson, Founder and Chair of CDP, said; “I’m delighted that Sherry will be joining CDP as CEO. Our work over the past 20 years means our data is now the bedrock of climate action, enabling companies, governments, and regulators worldwide to successfully set and meet climate commitments. Sherry has the perfect mix of skills to build on our success and lead CDP into a new era of environmental leadership at a critical time in the fight against climate change.”

Ms Madera succeeds former CEO Paul Simpson, who was a co-founder of CDP and served as CEO until June 2022, and replaces interim CEO Jamie Neil, who has driven a programme of significant operational improvement within CDP over the past year. Jamie steps down on 29 September 2023.

Biography

Sherry Madera is Chair of Future of Sustainable Data Alliance (FoSDA) a global organization focused on supporting data requirements to drive success in sustainable finance.

As SVP Public Policy for Mastercard, Ms Madera led a team focused on identifying priority trends and issues important to governments, industry and regulators.

She speaks regularly in global forums on topics including sustainable finance, FinTech, international trade, data policy, and geopolitics.

Previously, Ms Madera joined LSEG via Refinitiv as the Chief Industry and Government Affairs Officer in March 2019 from City of London where she was Economic Ambassador to Asia and Special Advisor.

Previously, as Minister-Counsellor at the British Embassy in Beijing, she was responsible for promoting trade and investment between the UK and China. She led on topics including green and sustainable finance, RMB internationalization, the Belt and Road Initiative and innovation.

Her executive experience includes entrepreneurship in the telecoms sector and corporate finance dealmaking with CIBC in Toronto.

Ms Madera holds various leadership roles including a position as a Non-Executive Director at London Stock Exchange Listed Sondrel Limited and Non-Executive Board/Council member at the University of Nottingham.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies’ worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

