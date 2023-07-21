AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ePLDT Dominates PH Market with 12th VITRO Data Center

PRNewswire July 21, 2023

Demand and anticipation from hyperscalers, CDNs, banks, BPOs, carriers, and national government fuel ePLDT’s expansion

MANILA, Philippines, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ePLDT, the ICT subsidiary of PLDT, the Philippines fully integrated telecommunications and digital services provider, is set to further boost its 65% data center market capacity share by building its 12th data center facility. The announcement came during the W. Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023, where ePLDT President & CEO Victor S. Genuino shared the company’s vision.

The decision to build the 12th data center, according to Genuino, is anchored on customers’ needs and aspirations to deliver digital innovation and promote inclusive economic growth. This also aligns with ePLDT’s vision to enhance Philippines’ regional competitiveness and attract investments post-pandemic.

“We want to be able to help the Philippines be the next hyperscaler hub of Asia while continuing to support the digital transformation journey of different sectors locally. That’s why we’ve been investing heavily in our ecosystem to ensure that our data centers will be a crucial enabler of the country’s digital economy,” added Genuino.

The 12th data center will have a power capacity of no less than 100 MW, further fortifying PLDT Group’s data center market leadership in the Philippines while leveraging on the massive infrastructure investment of the country’s largest telecommunication group.  

In a separate press briefing, Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT & Smart, Inc. President and CEO and ePLDT Chairman, explained that the expansion plans are strongly motivated by the growing demand from enterprise customers and hyperscalers, driving the Group’s vision for data center expansion.

Genuino also shared updates on ePLDT’s 11th data center, VITRO Sta. Rosa, which has already garnered significant interest from industry leaders, including hyperscalers, CDNs, banks, BPOs, carriers, and even the national government.

VITRO Sta. Rosa will be the largest and most advanced data center in the country, boasting a 50 MW power capacity. Designed to be Rated-3 Certified and Rated-4 Ready, it is fit to host the most critical and power-intensive IT infrastructure of hyperscalers and enterprises. 

With VITRO Sta. Rosa on the rise and a 12th data center facility underway, ePLDT’s power capacity will increase to around 200 MW once both sites are activated.

About ePLDT  

ePLDT is the industry-leading digital transformation partner of enterprises in the Philippines. Leveraging on the expertise and world-class telecommunication infrastructure of the PLDT Group, ePLDT aims to deliver customized ICT services through its suite of Multi-Cloud and Data Centers, which will enable enterprises to achieve their digital transformation vision.  

For more information about ePLDT, visit epldt.com.  

SOURCE ePLDT

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

