SayHeart: The AI Powerhouse Decoding Health Complexity

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SayHeart, an inventive start-up, is set to redefine the healthcare industry with its AI-powered technology that simplifies convoluted health data into comprehensible narratives.

Employing Generative AI, SayHeart has devised an algorithm that seamlessly translates medical jargon, health reports, and complex imaging into visual, easily digestible content. This ground-breaking technology aims to democratize health information, empower individuals, and unburden healthcare professionals from administrative load.

SayHeart is currently in its MVP development stage, with plans to launch by early August. Post-launch, the team has set sights on conducting comprehensive studies in Malaysia and Singapore, utilizing local community health report data for refining their technology.

The power team behind SayHeart brings in diverse professional backgrounds with extensive experiences, including a data-driven CTO who graduated in AI with over 18 years of experience, an expert from Philips HealthTech and L’Oréal with a deep understanding of Healthtech and Marketing, an operational stalwart with biotechnology, pharmaceutical and Amazon Web Services experience, and a healthcare veteran specializing in Emergency Medicine from a government hospital.

SayHeart’s unique offering includes advanced text-to-visual translation, differential diagnosis, and predictive features for various health conditions, all bundled in a user-friendly package.

We cordially invite potential investors to explore this unique opportunity. An investment in SayHeart isn’t just financial, it’s an investment towards a more understandable, accessible, and healthier future.

To discover more about SayHeart, please visit www.sayheart.ai

About SayHeart

SayHeart is an AI-powered health tech start-up based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Singapore. Its core mission is to decode intricate health data, offering clear, visual, and user-friendly health insights. By transforming the narrative of healthcare from complexity to simplicity, SayHeart is creating a future where health information is easily accessible and understood by all.

