AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Tencent’s Weixin Pay Enhances Mobile Payment Experience for Overseas Users Visiting China to Pay Like a Local

PRNewswire July 20, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent is deepening its collaboration with international card organizations including Visa, Discover Global Network (including Diners Club), JCB, and Mastercard in order to further improve overseas users’ digital payment experience in China. The move coincides with the full resumption of travel and international business to China and major international events in the country. 

The latest development fully opens Weixin Pay’s merchant network in China to international card organizations in gradual steps. In 2019, Weixin Pay began supporting overseas users in linking their international credit cards for use with various pilot services. 

The expanded merchant network includes categories such as dining, transportation, shopping, hotel accommodation and more. Users can enjoy multiple payment methods such as scanning QR codes, presenting payment codes, Weixin Mini Programs and in-app payments, enhancing users’ payment experience both online and offline.

After linking an international card, overseas users will be able to conveniently access over tens of millions of merchants, including small and medium-sized merchants. Transaction fees are waived for single transactions of less than or equal to 200 RMB to fulfill users’ small-amount and high-frequency payment needs, subject to the details specified on the payment page.

People entering the Chinese Mainland can use their passports, Mainland Travel Permit and Mainland Residence Permit for Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan residents, or Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card to set up their Weixin Pay, link an international credit card or debit card, and to start enjoying mobile payments across the country.

Previously, Chinese regulators encouraged the refinement of mobile payment solutions for visitors to improve their payment experience. Domestic payment service providers are also encouraged to partner with overseas card issuers to provide mobile payment to overseas visitors in accordance with rules and regulations.

With the upcoming international sporting events such as the FISU World University Games in Chengdu and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the number of incoming overseas tourists continues to rise. Tencent strives to improve mobile payment experience and offer more convenience for overseas users, through initiatives such as supporting international cards on Weixin Pay and connecting overseas local wallets with the Mainland of China. 

For further media inquiries please contact [email protected] 

Click here for assets on how to add and use international cards with Weixin Pay.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tencents-weixin-pay-enhances-mobile-payment-experience-for-overseas-users-visiting-china-to-pay-like-a-local-301882181.html

SOURCE Tencent

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.