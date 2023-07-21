AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trip.com Group and Chope partner to provide instant restaurant reservations to Southeast Asian-bound travellers

PRNewswire July 21, 2023
  • Travellers can now book over 3,000 restaurants across Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand via Trip.com and Ctrip
  • The partnership boosts discoverability of high-end restaurants, local-approved finds, and hidden gems across key tourist destinations such as Bali and Phuket
  • F&B businesses can look forward to a boom in traffic from gourmands who are eager to expand their palate

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com Group, a leading global travel platform, and Chope, Asia’s leading dining platform, have joined forces to transform the dining experience for travellers visiting Southeast Asia. This strategic partnership, involving Trip.com Group’s gourmet arm, Trip.com Gourmet, marks a ground-breaking collaboration that will delight food enthusiasts, promote local cuisines, and unlock hidden culinary treasures across the continent.

As part of this transformative venture, users gain exclusive access to Chope’s extensive network of restaurant partners, featuring more than 3,000 renowned establishments across Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Jakarta, and Bali. With the Trip.com and Ctrip app, travellers can now discover, reserve, and experience the best dining options in real-time, right at their fingertips.

“As travel continues to rebound, we want to ensure our travellers are served with the best restaurant recommendations,” said a Trip.com Group spokesperson. “Together with Chope, we will bring together the best of both worlds – seamless travel services and a curated selection of remarkable restaurants. We want to inspire travellers to step off the beaten path, discover hidden culinary gems, and create lasting memories.”

“Tech-savvy travellers need an easier way to discover new cultures and culinary experiences,” remarked Vincent He, General Manager of Chope Shanghai. “The potential for international exposure for restaurants has reached greater heights with a simple tap on the app, opening themselves to a vast network of global tourists.”

Going beyond convenience and accessibility, this partnership also shines a spotlight on the rich tapestry of local neighbourhoods and hidden gems that make each destination truly exceptional. Global travellers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant cultures and unique flavours of Southeast Asia’s diverse culinary landscape.

About Chope

Chope is dining made easy. Asia’s leading dining platform connects diners to restaurants for memorable experiences, more often.

Having seated more than 110 million diners, Chope understands what gets people excited about dining out, and how best to maximise business for over 13,000 restaurants. With Chope, diners can discover restaurants, make bookings, save with deals, and order pick-up and delivery on the app. Chope’s demand generating diner platform is seamlessly incorporated with a suite of integrated restaurant solutions that encompass reservation, call, queue, and table management.

Founded in 2011, Chope is currently in seven cities: Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Phuket, Shanghai, Bali, and Jakarta. Powering this growth is Chope’s close relationships with top restaurant partners, which include Commonwealth Concepts, JUMBO Group, Soho Hospitality, Lost Heaven, Dining Concepts, Hospitality Management Asia, Ismaya Group and The Union Group. Chope’s ecosystem is further enriched by key partnerships with the likes of Alipay, Google, Tripadvisor, DBS, and CapitaLand.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”.  Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com. Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Trip.com Gourmet

Trip.com Gourmet is an independent brand under Trip.com Group. It recommends extraordinary restaurants in global travel destinations for global tourists. It has released a curated gourmet list covering 150 cities around the world, deliciously put together by professional food gourmets who seek the most authentic food experiences.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tripcom-group-and-chope-partner-to-provide-instant-restaurant-reservations-to-southeast-asian-bound-travellers-301882157.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group

