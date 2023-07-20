AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

DEAC and DLC attract 30-million-euro investment for data centers and network development in Baltics

PRNewswire July 20, 2023

Latvia’s DEAC and Lithuania’s Data Logistics Center (DLC) have been granted EUR 30 million 10-year loan by SEB Bank to further expand Baltic telecommunication infrastructure, focusing on data centers and fibre-optic networks.

RIGA, Latvia, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “The investment from SEB Bank will mainly finance the construction of the new third DEAC data center in Riga, Latvia, which will be one of the most sustainable in the region. It will also go towards the expansion of the DLC data centers in Vilnius, Lithuania and fibre-optic networks,” says DEAC and DLC CEO Andris Gailitis. Both companies are carrier-neutral data centers operators of cloud computing and IT infrastructure solutions, part of Baltic Rezo, a company owned by Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II (QEIF II), which invests in infrastructure projects across Europe and is managed by the asset management company Quaero Capital.

“We remain firmly committed to the Baltics, building top quality, efficient and environmentally neutral critical infrastructure. We’re pleased we’ve developed this long-term relationship with SEB Bank,” says Quaero Capital Managing Partner Sébastien Bourget.

Latvia’s new data center will be highly energy efficient. It will have a power usage effectiveness (PUE) coefficient of less than 1.3, which indicates how efficiently a data center will use electricity to keep IT equipment running smoothly. The new data center will run entirely on electricity from renewable sources, and backup power generators will use Neste MY diesel, which consists of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) produced from renewable raw materials.

The data center will have Tier III certification for the design documents and the constructed facility from the Uptime Institute, an international certification organization. This will certify that the facilities, engineering infrastructure and data center meet the highest international standards. The entire data center is being built using the latest and most efficient technologies to serve the growing data center power needs.

“Digital-intensive work and lifestyle is generating ever-increasing amounts of data with annual growth projected by around a fifth over the next few years. As more information is generated by data-intensive businesses, internet and telecommunications infrastructure development is essential for storing, accessing and managing the ever-increasing volumes of data. The SEB Bank loan will help to build this important infrastructure in the Baltic States and accelerate sustainable digital transformation in our society and business,” says SEB Bank Management Board Member and Head of Corporate Banking Vilius Juzikis.

Logo

 

 

 

SOURCE SIA Digitalas Ekonomikas Attistibas Centrs (DEAC)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.