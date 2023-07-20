AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Y China’s Feature: How Chengdu Becomes a Melting Pot of Various Cuisines?

PRNewswire July 21, 2023

BEIJING, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the reputation as a “Paradise of Food”, the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, is trying every effort to fuse different regional cuisines from across the country. Foodies can even find Western delicacies with Chengdu style.

 

 

As the host city of the 2021 FISU World University Games, Chengdu has been preparing for the grand event with the venues and transportation projects completed recently. Youth from all over the world are expected to come to the city to achieve their athletic goals. 

What foods will Chengdu serve for athletes, and how can they meet the culinary needs of athletes from various countries and regions?

Raz Galor from Y China heads to Chengdu to explore athletes’ restaurants before their opening. By talking to the chefs from both China and the UK, Raz witnesses how the canteens are being renovated and the menus revised. Raz then tastes some signature dishes in the canteens, enjoying the food from the perspective of a foreigner.

The 2021 FISU Games organizing committee recommends 100 restaurants in Chengdu for tourists, and Raz visits a Chuanchuan (foods on sticks) restaurant, tasting the spicy food that is well-known in China and the rest of the world. He understands that the food in Chengdu also reflects the city’s hospitality and vitality.

Media Contact: 
Y China
Tel: 0086-15201656085
E-mail：[email protected]

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/QoPhbmlFLpw

 

Y China Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/y-chinas-feature-how-chengdu-becomes-a-melting-pot-of-various-cuisines-301882251.html

SOURCE Y China

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.