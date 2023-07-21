H3C Partners with Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris to Launch Industry-Leading Computer Networking Program

H3C and Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) has signed an MoU to promote H3C Academy, a comprehensive program designed to equip students with the essential knowledge and skills to design, build, and maintain computer networks

The program aims to provide Malaysians with excellent certification programs and training courses to enhance their expertise in the networking field

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — H3C and Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch H3C Academy, a comprehensive program designed to equip students with the essential knowledge and skills to design, build, and maintain computer networks. The H3C Academy aims to enhance Malaysia’s networking expertise and promote computer network technology development in the country through H3C certification programs and training courses. The program is open to UPSI students and the public. In attendance at the MoU launch was the Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Haji Nordin.

Rockies Ma, General Manager of H3C Malaysia, said, “This MoU marks a significant partnership with a reputable Malaysian education institution to launch a cutting-edge computer networking program. As global digitalisation takes center stage, a robust computer network plays a pivotal role in shaping our connected world. It serves as the backbone that facilitates seamless communication, data exchange, and collaboration across key industries.

The importance of computer networking cannot be overstated. In today’s technology-driven landscape, it is the fabric that enables innovation, streamlines operations and propels business progress. Through H3C Academy at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, we envision a future workforce well-equipped to embrace digital transformation, drive technological advancements, and contribute to Malaysia’s growth as a digital leader.”

H3C Academy is an all-encompassing program to empower students with the indispensable knowledge and skills to design, construct, and sustain computer networks. With the rapid growth of the digital landscape, there is an increasing demand for networking professionals, and H3C Academy aims to address this need by providing high-quality training, certification, and career prospect enhancement in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) field. The curriculum covers many areas, including network fundamentals, routing and switching, security, wireless technologies, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The H3C Academy cultivates a generation of skilled networking professionals. With this program, students will gain hands-on expertise, utilizing the latest networking tools and technologies to address real-world challenges, thereby bolstering Malaysia’s digital infrastructure and reinforcing its position in the regional technology landscape.

Through this partnership, H3C and UPSI seek to forge a lasting impact, empowering aspiring network engineers, administrators, and cybersecurity specialists with the knowledge and capabilities fundamental in shaping digital connectivity’s future. As technology evolves, this MoU reflects a collective commitment to driving innovation, bridging the skills gap, and nurturing talent that will drive Malaysia towards sustained digital excellence.

