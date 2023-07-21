AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
134th Canton Fair New Highlights: Optimization and Adjustment of Exhibition Sections

PRNewswire July 21, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 134th China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair” or “the Fair”) is scheduled to be held both onsite and online in a merged format on October 15, boasting new highlights and features with optimized exhibition sections that adapted to global market trends and demands to better serve global visitors.

The on-site exhibition, which is to be held in 3 phases at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, will adjust the scheduling of some exhibition sections:

  • Building and Decoration Materials, Sanitary and Bathroom Equipment will be featured in Phase 2 (Oct 23-27);
  • Toys, Children, Baby and Maternity Products, Pet Products & Food, Personal Care Products and Toiletries are to be hosted in Phase 3 (Oct 31-Nov 4).

The Fair will also optimize the setup of some exhibition categories:

  • Chemical Products in Phase 1 (Oct 15-19) will be renamed New Material and Chemical Products. New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicles will be renamed New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility;
  • Construction and Agricultural Machinery will be divided into two categories: Construction Machinery and Agricultural Machinery.

In addition, the 134th Canton Fair will support global buyers on Chinese visa application in a timely and smooth manner, as well as simplify on-site registration process to improve exhibition attending efficiency. Its official website will open pre-registration and invitation application soon.

To support global buyers to attend the on-site exhibition of the Canton Fair efficiently, the Canton Fair official website offers services including application for invitation letters, pre-registration, personal and company information management, friends invitation, interpretation service, business and trade service, along with exhibitor and product inquiry and posting sourcing demand.

Buyers who attend the Canton Fair for the first time can complete pre-registration on the website to apply for a letter of invitation. After the pre-registration is approved, buyers can present the return receipt and a valid ID at the registration offices of Canton Fair, Canton Fair Hong Kong office or designated hotels in Guangzhou to collect entry badges free of charge and enjoy a worry-free attending experience. Buyers who have attended the Canton Fair before can apply for invitation letter directly after login to the official website.

For more information on pre-registration and the Fair, please visit https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact [email protected].

